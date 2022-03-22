Raiders sign TE Jacob Hollister

Mar 22, 2022 at 01:03 PM
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent TE Jacob Hollister, the club announced Tuesday.

Hollister, a 6-foot-4, 245-pound tight end, joins the Silver and Black after stops with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2019-20) and New England Patriots (2017-18). Hollister has appeared in 57 games with 12 starts over his five-year career, totaling 83 receptions for 707 yards with seven touchdowns.

Last season, Hollister played in seven games with two starts for the Jaguars, recording nine receptions for 55 yards. He set career highs in 2019 with 41 receptions for 349 yards and three touchdowns.

A native of Bend, Ore., Hollister played in 30 games at Wyoming (2014-6) after starting his collegiate career at Nevada (2012) and transferring to Arizona Western Junior College (2013). Hollister caught 75 passes for 1,114 yards with 12 touchdowns during his three seasons at Wyoming.

Photos: New Raiders TE Jacob Hollister

View photos of new Raiders tight end Jacob Hollister in action.

TE Jacob Hollister Previous teams: New England Patriots (2017–2018), Seattle Seahawks (2019–2020), Buffalo Bills (2021), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021)
