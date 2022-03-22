Raiders sign TE Jacob Hollister

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent TE Jacob Hollister, the club announced Tuesday.

Hollister, a 6-foot-4, 245-pound tight end, joins the Silver and Black after stops with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2019-20) and New England Patriots (2017-18). Hollister has appeared in 57 games with 12 starts over his five-year career, totaling 83 receptions for 707 yards with seven touchdowns.

Last season, Hollister played in seven games with two starts for the Jaguars, recording nine receptions for 55 yards. He set career highs in 2019 with 41 receptions for 349 yards and three touchdowns.