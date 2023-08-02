Raiders sign TE Jacob Hollister

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent TE Jacob Hollister, the club announced Wednesday.
Hollister has made stops with the Minnesota Vikings (2022), Las Vegas Raiders (2022), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2019-20) and New England Patriots (2017-18) over his six-year career. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound tight end has appeared in 62 games with 12 starts and recorded 83 receptions for 707 yards and seven touchdowns.
He set career highs in 2019 with 41 receptions for 349 yards and three touchdowns. A native of Bend, Ore., Hollister played in 30 games at Wyoming (2014-16) and caught 75 passes for 1,114 yards with 12 touchdowns.