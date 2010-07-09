Raiders Sign Veldheer and Campbell

The Raiders have signed two of their 2010 Draft picks - offensive linemen Jared Veldheer (left) and Bruce Campbell.
The Oakland Raiders have signed offensive linemen Jared Veldheer and Bruce Campbell, two members of the 2010 Raiders Draft Class. Veldheer was selected in the third round with the 69th overall pick in the NFL Draft, while Campbell was drafted in the fourth round with the106th overall selection.
The 6-8, 315-pound Veldheer worked at both tackle and center during the offseason. The 6-6, 315-pound Campbell worked primarily at guard during the offseason.