Raiders sign WR Jordan Veasy

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent WR Jordan Veasy, the club announced Friday.
Veasy spent the 2021 season on the Houston Texans' practice squad and appeared in two contests. He was originally signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2018 before spending time on the practice squads for the Jacksonville Jaguars (2018), Buffalo Bills (2019) and Washington Football Team (2019-20).
A native of Gadsden, Ala., Veasy played collegiately at California, where he totaled 63 receptions for 797 yards and nine touchdowns over two seasons.
In a corresponding move, the Raiders have released FB Sutton Smith.