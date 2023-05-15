Raiders sign WR Kristian Wilkerson

May 15, 2023 at 01:35 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent WR Kristian Wilkerson, the club announced Monday.

Wilkerson, who originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans in 2020, has spent the past three seasons with the New England Patriots. He has appeared in four career games with one start, totaling four receptions for 42 yards and two touchdowns.

A native of Memphis, Tenn., Wilkerson played four seasons at Southeast Missouri State, where he started 43 contests and totaled 219 receptions for 3,540 yards and 33 touchdowns. He left the program ranking first in career catches, receiving yards and touchdowns.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have released WR Tyler Johnson.

Related Content

news

Raiders sign third-round pick DT Byron Young

The Alabama defensive tackle was selected 70th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders sign first-round pick DE Tyree Wilson

The 7th overall pick from Texas Tech signed his rookie deal with the Raiders Friday.

news

Raiders announce undrafted free agent signings

10 UDFAs and one international player have been added to the Silver and Black's roster ahead of rookie minicamp.

news

Raiders sign seventh-round pick DT Nesta Jade Silvera

The 6-foot-2, 315-pound defensive tackle out of Arizona State was selected with the 231st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders sign fifth-round pick S Christopher Smith II

In 2022, Smith recorded career highs for the National Champion Bulldogs with 61 tackles, five tackles for loss and five passes defensed.

news

Raiders sign sixth-round pick LB Amari Burney

Burney was the only player in the SEC in 2022 with two interceptions and four sacks.

news

Raiders sign fourth-round pick QB Aidan O'Connell

O'Connell, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound quarterback out of Purdue, was selected with the 135th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders sign third-round pick WR Tre Tucker

A four-year player at Cincinnati, Tucker played in 50 games with 11 starts and totaled 112 receptions for 1,433 yards (12.8 avg.) and eight touchdowns.

news

Raiders sign QB Brian Hoyer

Hoyer, now entering his 15th year in the NFL, originally signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2009.

news

Raiders sign WR DeAndre Carter

Carter joins the Raiders after playing last season for the Los Angeles Chargers, where he appeared in 17 games with seven starts and recorded a career-high 46 receptions for 538 yards and three touchdowns.

news

Raiders re-sign G Alex Bars

Bars rejoins the Silver and Black after starting a career-high 14 games at guard last season.

Latest Content

gallery

Photos: Raiders host a Prospect Camp at Las Vegas High School

May 15, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted a Raiders Prospect Camp at Las Vegas High School so that prospective middle school athletes may meet and work with their future high school coaches and teammates.

news

Raiders sign third-round pick DT Byron Young

May 15, 2023

The Alabama defensive tackle was selected 70th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders sign WR Kristian Wilkerson

May 15, 2023

Wilkerson spent the past three seasons with the New England Patriots.

audio

Brandon Facyson couldn't say no to a homecoming in the Silver and Black | UFR

May 15, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal is joined by cornerback Brandon Facyson to discuss free agency, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, the secondary and more on this edition of Upon Further Review.

gallery

Photos: 2023 Rookie Minicamp Practice

May 12, 2023

Take an exclusive look inside Intermountain Health Performance Center as the 2023 rookie class hit the practice fields for the first day of 2021 Rookie Minicamp.

news

Travel guide for the Nation: Air miles, stadium reviews and tourist attractions for every Raiders road game

May 12, 2023

Everything you need to know to prepare for the Silver and Black's eight road trips this season.

audio

Takeaways from the 2023 schedule drop, plus Raiders ink 6 rookies | UFR

May 12, 2023

KSNV News 3 Las Vegas' Jesse Merrick breaks down the Raiders' 2023 schedule, plus recaps the rookies who have signed their contracts so far on this edition of Upon Further Review.

video

Watch: Tyree Wilson signs rookie deal

May 12, 2023

Watch as defensive end Tyree Wilson signs his rookie contract.

gallery

Photos: 2023 Rookie Minicamp Arrivals

May 12, 2023

Take an exclusive look inside the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters as the Silver and Black's rookie class arrives for minicamp.

news

Raiders sign first-round pick DE Tyree Wilson

May 12, 2023

The 7th overall pick from Texas Tech signed his rookie deal with the Raiders Friday.

gallery

Photos: Raiders' 2023 Offseason Program - Phase Two

May 12, 2023

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center to view photos from the second week of Phase Two of the Las Vegas Raiders' 2023 offseason program.

news

By the Numbers: The tale of the Raiders' upcoming 2023 season

May 12, 2023

A look at some significant numbers that tell the story of the Silver and Black's 2023 schedule.

View All
Advertising