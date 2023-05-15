Raiders sign WR Kristian Wilkerson

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent WR Kristian Wilkerson, the club announced Monday.
Wilkerson, who originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans in 2020, has spent the past three seasons with the New England Patriots. He has appeared in four career games with one start, totaling four receptions for 42 yards and two touchdowns.
A native of Memphis, Tenn., Wilkerson played four seasons at Southeast Missouri State, where he started 43 contests and totaled 219 receptions for 3,540 yards and 33 touchdowns. He left the program ranking first in career catches, receiving yards and touchdowns.
In a corresponding move, the Raiders have released WR Tyler Johnson.