Raiders support CCSD and National School Lunch Week

Last week, the Raiders joined Clark County School District in celebrating National School Lunch Week. CCSD hosted engaging events at select schools within the district from Oct. 9-13th. During the festivities, CCSD invited students to whip up delicious, nutritious smoothies on smoothie bikes and engage in discussions about the importance of healthy school lunches.
The Raiders were welcomed to participate in the events along with CCSD. Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan and Raiderettes attended Dusty Dickens Elementary School to encourage and contribute to the conversation, emphasizing the importance of having a nutritious school lunch.
The primary objective was to ignite enthusiasm among students about their school lunch experiences, while also providing a unique opportunity for the community's sports teams to interact with and inspire young learners.
Melissa's Produce donated additional fruits and vegetables for the smoothies.
