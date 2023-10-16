Raiders support CCSD and National School Lunch Week

Oct 16, 2023 at 09:00 AM
community-schoollunchweek-101623_019
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raider Rusher greets students as they head to lunch at D.L. Dusty Dickens Elementary School.

Last week, the Raiders joined Clark County School District in celebrating National School Lunch Week. CCSD hosted engaging events at select schools within the district from Oct. 9-13th. During the festivities, CCSD invited students to whip up delicious, nutritious smoothies on smoothie bikes and engage in discussions about the importance of healthy school lunches.

The Raiders were welcomed to participate in the events along with CCSD. Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan and Raiderettes attended Dusty Dickens Elementary School to encourage and contribute to the conversation, emphasizing the importance of having a nutritious school lunch.

The primary objective was to ignite enthusiasm among students about their school lunch experiences, while also providing a unique opportunity for the community's sports teams to interact with and inspire young learners.

Melissa's Produce donated additional fruits and vegetables for the smoothies.

Photos: Raiders take part in National School Lunch Week

The Raiders visited D.L. Dusty Dickens Elementary School to take part in National School Lunch Week to talk about healthy eating and bring excitement to the school lunch experience.

Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan watches as a student does an art project before lunch at D.L. Dusty Dickens Elementary School.
Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan watches as a student does an art project before lunch at D.L. Dusty Dickens Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior vice president of government and community relations Piper Overstreet-White watches as a student does an art project before lunch at D.L. Dusty Dickens Elementary School.
Las Vegas Raiders senior vice president of government and community relations Piper Overstreet-White watches as a student does an art project before lunch at D.L. Dusty Dickens Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Brittany and Maddie, Raider Rusher and Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan cheer students on as they ride on smoothie bikes during National School Lunch Week at D.L. Dusty Dickens Elementary School.
Raiderettes Brittany and Maddie, Raider Rusher and Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan cheer students on as they ride on smoothie bikes during National School Lunch Week at D.L. Dusty Dickens Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan talks to students during lunch at D.L. Dusty Dickens Elementary School.
Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan talks to students during lunch at D.L. Dusty Dickens Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan leads students in a Raiders cheer during lunch at D.L. Dusty Dickens Elementary School.
Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan leads students in a Raiders cheer during lunch at D.L. Dusty Dickens Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Brittany cheers on a student as they ride a smoothie bike during lunch at D.L. Dusty Dickens Elementary School.
Raiderette Brittany cheers on a student as they ride a smoothie bike during lunch at D.L. Dusty Dickens Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddie cheers on a student as they ride a smoothie bike during lunch at D.L. Dusty Dickens Elementary School.
Raiderette Maddie cheers on a student as they ride a smoothie bike during lunch at D.L. Dusty Dickens Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raider Rusher and Raiderette Brittany cheer on a student as they ride a smoothie bike during lunch at D.L. Dusty Dickens Elementary School.
Raider Rusher and Raiderette Brittany cheer on a student as they ride a smoothie bike during lunch at D.L. Dusty Dickens Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Brittany and Maddie cheer on students as they ride smoothie bikes during lunch at D.L. Dusty Dickens Elementary School.
Raiderettes Brittany and Maddie cheer on students as they ride smoothie bikes during lunch at D.L. Dusty Dickens Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raider Rusher high-fives students during lunch at at D.L. Dusty Dickens Elementary School.
Raider Rusher high-fives students during lunch at at D.L. Dusty Dickens Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raider Rusher greets students as they head to lunch at D.L. Dusty Dickens Elementary School.
Raider Rusher greets students as they head to lunch at D.L. Dusty Dickens Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Brittany cheers on a student as they ride a smoothie bike during lunch at D.L. Dusty Dickens Elementary School.
Raiderette Brittany cheers on a student as they ride a smoothie bike during lunch at D.L. Dusty Dickens Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Brittany hands a prize out to a student after they rode a smoothie bike during lunch at D.L. Dusty Dickens Elementary School.
Raiderette Brittany hands a prize out to a student after they rode a smoothie bike during lunch at D.L. Dusty Dickens Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddie hands a prize out to a student after they rode a smoothie bike during lunch at D.L. Dusty Dickens Elementary School.
Raiderette Maddie hands a prize out to a student after they rode a smoothie bike during lunch at D.L. Dusty Dickens Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Students cheer as classmates ride smoothie bikes during lunch at D.L. Dusty Dickens Elementary School.
Students cheer as classmates ride smoothie bikes during lunch at D.L. Dusty Dickens Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raider Rusher pumps up students as their classmates ride smoothies bikes during lunch at D.L. Dusty Dickens Elementary School.
Raider Rusher pumps up students as their classmates ride smoothies bikes during lunch at D.L. Dusty Dickens Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Brittany cheers Raider Rusher on as he rides a smoothie bike during lunch at D.L. Dusty Dickens Elementary School.
Raiderette Brittany cheers Raider Rusher on as he rides a smoothie bike during lunch at D.L. Dusty Dickens Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddie greets students as they head to lunch at D.L. Dusty Dickens Elementary School.
Raiderette Maddie greets students as they head to lunch at D.L. Dusty Dickens Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raider Rusher greets students as they head to lunch at D.L. Dusty Dickens Elementary School.
Raider Rusher greets students as they head to lunch at D.L. Dusty Dickens Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Brittany cheers on a student as they ride a smoothie bike during lunch at D.L. Dusty Dickens Elementary School.
Raiderette Brittany cheers on a student as they ride a smoothie bike during lunch at D.L. Dusty Dickens Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
