Raiders teammates congratulate Kolton Miller after multi-year extension

Former UCLA Bruin Kolton Miller has anchored the left side of the Raiders' offensive line for three years, and he's only missed two starts during that time. He's been a key cog in Head Coach Jon Gruden's offense and the team felt it was time to reward him.
When the news broke earlier this week the Las Vegas Raiders' left tackle signed a multi-year extension with the team, his teammates wasted no time congratulating him on social media.
View photos of tackle Kolton Miller's 2020 season in the Silver and Black.