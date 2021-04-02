Raiders teammates congratulate Kolton Miller after multi-year extension

Apr 02, 2021 at 10:27 AM
Raiders.com Staff

Former UCLA Bruin Kolton Miller has anchored the left side of the Raiders' offensive line for three years, and he's only missed two starts during that time. He's been a key cog in Head Coach Jon Gruden's offense and the team felt it was time to reward him.

When the news broke earlier this week the Las Vegas Raiders' left tackle signed a multi-year extension with the team, his teammates wasted no time congratulating him on social media.

Top Shots: Best of T Kolton Miller's 2020 season

View photos of tackle Kolton Miller's 2020 season in the Silver and Black.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) block as running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) blocks for running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
