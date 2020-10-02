Raiders vs. Bills: How to watch the Silver and Black at Allegiant Stadium

Oct 02, 2020 at 01:51 PM
Raiders.com Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders are returning home to Allegiant Stadium for their second home game of the season, as they welcome the undefeated Buffalo Bills to the Entertainment Capital of the World. After dropping to 2-1 in Week 3, the Silver and Black will look to rebound against a team focused on stretching the field. The secondary will be tested, but defensive coordinator Paul Guenther's unit is up to the challenge.

Here's how to watch the game:

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills

Allegiant Stadium

Sunday, October 4

1:25 p.m. PT

Broadcast Information (Television)
Network: CBS
Play-by-Play: Spero Dedes
Color Analyst: Adam Archuleta
Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
Play-by-Play: Brent Musburger
Color Analyst: Lincoln Kennedy

Brand new for 2020, watch the game in-market on Raiders.com (mobile devices) or on our official Raiders mobile app for users in the markets where the television broadcast is carried.

Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.

Watch on Mobile

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Make sure to allow location access for your device.

  • Apple App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Raiders > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'
  • Android App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Connections > Location > Raiders > Permissions > Turn Location toggle on
  • Apple Mobile Web Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'

NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free 7-day trial and cancel at any time.

Practice Photos: Friday 10.2.20

The Raiders get in one last practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before their matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during practice.
1 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
2 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during practice.
3 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during practice.
4 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during practice.
5 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice.
6 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) during practice.
7 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice.
8 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24), defensive end Chris Smith (92), defensive end Arden Key (99), cornerback Keisean Nixon (22), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during practice.
9 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24), defensive end Chris Smith (92), defensive end Arden Key (99), cornerback Keisean Nixon (22), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
10 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.
11 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice.
12 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Patrick Omameh (78) during practice.
13 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders guard Patrick Omameh (78) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice.
14 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.
15 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70) and guard Gabe Jackson (66) during practice.
16 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70) and guard Gabe Jackson (66) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice.
17 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during practice.
18 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) during practice.
19 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during practice.
20 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during practice.
21 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) and offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) during practice.
22 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) and offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during practice.
23 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice.
24 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during practice.
25 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during practice.
26 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice.
27 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.
28 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice.
29 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
30 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice.
31 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.
32 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James (68) during practice.
33 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James (68) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice.
34 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice.
35 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.
36 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice.
37 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and defensive end Chris Smith (92) during practice.
38 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and defensive end Chris Smith (92) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) during practice.
39 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice.
40 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
41 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during practice.
42 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice.
43 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice.
44 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) during practice.
45 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during practice.
46 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice.
47 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during practice.
48 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during practice.
49 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during practice.
50 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
51 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.
52 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
53 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice.
54 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) and safety Erik Harris (25) during practice.
55 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) and safety Erik Harris (25) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during practice.
56 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85), tight end Darren Waller (83), tight end Jason Witten (82) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice.
57 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85), tight end Darren Waller (83), tight end Jason Witten (82) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.
58 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during practice.
59 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during practice.
60 / 60

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

