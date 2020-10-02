Raiders vs. Bills: How to watch the Silver and Black at Allegiant Stadium

The Las Vegas Raiders are returning home to Allegiant Stadium for their second home game of the season, as they welcome the undefeated Buffalo Bills to the Entertainment Capital of the World. After dropping to 2-1 in Week 3, the Silver and Black will look to rebound against a team focused on stretching the field. The secondary will be tested, but defensive coordinator Paul Guenther's unit is up to the challenge.
Here's how to watch the game:
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills
Allegiant Stadium
Sunday, October 4
1:25 p.m. PT
|Broadcast Information (Television)
|Network:
|CBS
|Play-by-Play:
|Spero Dedes
|Color Analyst:
|Adam Archuleta
|Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Play-by-Play:
|Brent Musburger
|Color Analyst:
|Lincoln Kennedy
Brand new for 2020, watch the game in-market on Raiders.com (mobile devices) or on our official Raiders mobile app for users in the markets where the television broadcast is carried.
Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.
Watch on Mobile
Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:
- Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)
- Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)
*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Make sure to allow location access for your device.
- Apple App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Raiders > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'
- Android App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Connections > Location > Raiders > Permissions > Turn Location toggle on
- Apple Mobile Web Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'
NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free 7-day trial and cancel at any time.
The Raiders get in one last practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before their matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.