Raiders legend Raymond Chester to announce Silver and Black Day 2 pick

Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft gets underway at 4 p.m. PT on Friday and a familiar face will be taking the stage when the Raiders' pick is in.
Former tight end Raymond Chester will announce one of the Silver and Black's Day 2 picks, the league revealed Friday morning.
Chester, the team's first-round pick in the 1970 Draft, played in 103 games with 65 starts for the Raiders and caught 216 passes for 2,891 yards and 37 touchdowns. He was a member of the Super Bowl XV championship team.
Get a behind-the-scenes look at the 2023 NFL Draft.