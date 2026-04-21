Remembering Raiders linebacker Rod Martin

Were Rod Martin a bitter man, one that harbors resentment, he'd have a lot of fuel for that fire. But he's not. Martin is comfortable in his own skin. He knows what he accomplished in helping the Raiders win a pair of Super Bowls, even if he's somewhat forgotten to the more ill-informed despite having two of the best individual defensive performances in Super Bowl history.

Consider: in Super Bowl XV, he had a record three interceptions and recovered a fumble against the Philadelphia Eagles. Three years later, he had a sack, recovered a fumble and stopped Washington's John Riggins on a key 4th and 1.

Thing is, Jim Plunkett's Lazarus story came to fruition against the Eagles and he was named the game's MVP and, in Super Bowl XVIII, his stuffing of Riggins came one play before Marcus Allen unveiled the greatest run in Super Bowl history…en route to his claiming MVP honors.

"The No. 1 thing is, we wanted to win as a team," Martin told me. "Plunkett's a good guy. He's one of my best friends. He's a brother to me. I've got nothing (negative) towards him. Maybe the voters. We could have been co-MVPs. That would have been the icing on the cake."

Martin laughs. After all, it was Martin on the cover of Sports Illustrated, smiling and holding up three fingers for each of his picks. So was it luck? Happenstance? Skill? "Preparation," Martin said. In the days leading up to the game, Martin said he took a projector to his hotel room and watched film on a wall. He figured out Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski's tendencies. Plus, Martin figured Dick Vermeil would come his way. "He recruited me to UCLA," Martin said with a laugh, "and I was going to go there, until the great John McKay came to my house." So Martin went to USC, and the Raiders used a 12th-round draft pick on him in 1977 after conferring with Trojans coach John Robinson, a former Raiders assistant.

On the first interception, which ended the Eagles' first possession of the day, Martin said the Raiders were in a zone defense, that his first read was to stop the run. It was 1st and 10 and the Eagles were on their own 35-yard line. Instead of handing the ball off in a two-tight end set, Jaworski dropped back and threw to tight end John Spagnola. Martin stepped in front of Spagnola for Pick No. 1. Upon returning to the sidelines, Martin approached Raiders secondary coach Willie Brown on the sidelines. "I've got some more in me," Martin said. "Go get it," Brown replied.

But on the Eagles' next series, Martin took a blow to the left knee from running back Wilbert Montgomery. "I was hobbling around pretty good," Martin said. "I guess the Eagles didn't see that. Maybe they did. That's why they kept coming at me." Martin recovered teammate Keith Moody's fumble on a kickoff return after the Eagles had closed to within 14-3.

In the third quarter, with the Raiders already holding a 21-3 lead (Plunkett had hit Cliff Branch with a 2-yard TD pass after Martin's first INT), and the Eagles facing a 3rd and 3 at the Raiders' 34-yard line, Martin said the Raiders were in a man-to-man defense when an out pattern to Spagnola played into Martin's hands as he again stepped in front of the pass. "I had clear sailing in front of me, I was thinking of Willie Brown's interception for a touchdown in Super Bowl XI," Martin said. "But on my crossover step, I stepped out of bounds." The Raiders turned that Martin pick into a Chris Bahr field goal and the lead was 24-3.

The final pick? It came with the score 27-10, just 3:01 to play and the Eagles at their own 45-yard line. "We were in a prevent-zone, the ball came over the middle (to running back Billy Campfield) and I just thought, Oh, this is it."