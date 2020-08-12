Revitalized and healthy, Tyrell Williams feels like himself after battling lingering foot injury

On top of the distractions of training camp last year, the Raiders experienced a game of musical chairs at the wide receiver position. Round and round, GM Mike Mayock did his best to surround Derek Carr with playmakers at wideout. Williams showed last year he's capable of bearing the load of a WR1, but the inconsistency around him caused the offense to suffer.

"I don't think I really felt a lot of pressure," Williams said when asked about the struggles of last year. "I think it was more of a group, we didn't have an identity with everything that was going on. We had a lot of people coming and going, and now we have a good core group."

Williams' health will undeniably play a role in his success going forward, but his improved chemistry with Carr will be a major contributing factor to his impact this season. It's rare to see a first-year quarterback-wide receiver tandem in lockstep from the jump. Gruden's receivers might have the same route trees, but every player has their tendencies, and entering Year Two, Carr and Williams have a good understanding of one another.

"We've definitely grown," Williams says. "I think he understands how I run routes and I understand what he's looking for on certain coverages. He just has a better feel of how I move and it's easier for him, I think that's the biggest thing. Being a long-striding guy, I'm fast, but I don't really look too fast, so getting used to that for him is big."