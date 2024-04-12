Road to the Draft: Las Vegas natives among top prospects in 2024 NFL Draft

Ulofoshio came to Bishop Gorman by way of Anchorage, Alaska. According to Browner, there was a learning curve for the linebacker as he adjusted to the new level of competition he faced on the national stage. After years of honing his craft as a reserve, he had a breakout senior season totaling 100 tackles before taking his talents to the Huskies.

"His senior year, he was lights out. There's where he began the process of coming into his own," Browner said. "He didn't have the same path as everybody else. He walked on at Washington and he had learned some perseverance here at Bishop Gorman so that he could keep competing. He understood that it might not happen right away, but keep competing and do what you got to do and you have the possibility. He forged himself into a premier linebacker in the country."

As for Troy Fautanu, he attended one of Gorman's rivals, Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada. The offensive lineman was an athletic juggernaut at Liberty, playing offensive line, defensive line and tight end. Rich Muraco, his head coach at Liberty, even witnessed college coaches extending football scholarships while watching him in action on the volleyball team, which was his second sport in high school. He was deemed the No. 2 overall recruit in Nevada by 24/7 Sports and Rivals.