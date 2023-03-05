Road to the Draft: Will Levis creating buzz with his 'cannon' arm and explosiveness

McDaniels and Ziegler earlier in the week listed the traits that standout to them as they're assessing quarterback options, including proficiency, accuracy, toughness and explosiveness.

They could get the explosiveness they seek from the Kentucky QB, who clocked the third-fastest throw of the day at 59 mph in an arm strength drill.

"This offseason compared to offseasons in the past, I've really been trying to perfect the movement leading up to the throw," Levis said of working to improve his mechanics. "I think that when I make some inaccurate passes, it's due to how I'm initiating the movement going into it."

A graduate transfer from Penn State to Kentucky, Levis led the Wildcats to 10 wins in 2021 for just the fourth time in school history. In his 2022 campaign, he was plagued with injuries to his foot, finger and shoulder, and his stats took a step back, throwing for 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

"This past year, the season didn't go as well as we would have wanted it to, but I learned a lot from it," he said. "Learned how to battle through adversity and dealt with a lot of things physically and situationally that was tough, but I think I became a better player, a better quarterback because of it.