Each week during Training Camp, Raiders.com will be checking in with one of the 2021 draft picks to see how their transition to the NFL is going so far.

Our last installment features fourth-round pick and safety Tyree Gillespie, who discusses his experience at the culmination of camp.

My key to success in college was becoming a student of the game and I'm applying that now by asking veterans, trying to get more film study and just rehearsing what I do on the field before I even get on it.

Over camp and the preseason, I've just been trying to be a big sponge to everything. The work that I have to put in, the studying habits, learning from the vets and everything – just trying to be a big sponge to it all.

The camaraderie of the players in the DB room, everybody's got each other's back. We've got a close bond. We get together, go get food, sometimes we just chill at their houses and everything.

"The camaraderie of the players in the DB room, everybody’s got each other's back."

I've asked really the whole DB squad how they study, how they learn plays, how do they remember things, just stuff of that nature to try to apply it to my knowledge. One of the things that I always remember is they tell me, 'Always be available when your number's called and always make sure you know your job.'

My head coach from high school, he calls me almost every week to check on me and tell me how proud he is of me. He said he always knew I'd get here, I just had to stay positive and hard work pays off. That's what he always preached and that's what I applied every day. And I'm still doing miniature steps to get to my goal to keep playing at a high level.

Just to think about everything that's going on in my life, it's crazy. Knowing I'm on Madden and stuff now, I've got my friends tagging me and posting everything. It's just a blessing to build bridges for other people and to show people from my hometown that there's a way out.

It feels good. It's a blessing just to be here.

Previous Rookie Stories: Tre'von Moehrig | Jimmy Morrissey | Malcolm Koonce

