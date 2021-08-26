I've asked really the whole DB squad how they study, how they learn plays, how do they remember things, just stuff of that nature to try to apply it to my knowledge. One of the things that I always remember is they tell me, 'Always be available when your number's called and always make sure you know your job.'

My head coach from high school, he calls me almost every week to check on me and tell me how proud he is of me. He said he always knew I'd get here, I just had to stay positive and hard work pays off. That's what he always preached and that's what I applied every day. And I'm still doing miniature steps to get to my goal to keep playing at a high level.

Just to think about everything that's going on in my life, it's crazy. Knowing I'm on Madden and stuff now, I've got my friends tagging me and posting everything. It's just a blessing to build bridges for other people and to show people from my hometown that there's a way out.