Each week during Training Camp, Raiders.com will be checking in with one of the 2021 draft picks to see how their transition to the NFL is going so far.
Our last installment features fourth-round pick and safety Tyree Gillespie, who discusses his experience at the culmination of camp.
My key to success in college was becoming a student of the game and I'm applying that now by asking veterans, trying to get more film study and just rehearsing what I do on the field before I even get on it.
Over camp and the preseason, I've just been trying to be a big sponge to everything. The work that I have to put in, the studying habits, learning from the vets and everything – just trying to be a big sponge to it all.
The camaraderie of the players in the DB room, everybody's got each other's back. We've got a close bond. We get together, go get food, sometimes we just chill at their houses and everything.