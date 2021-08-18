Each week during Training Camp, Raiders.com will be checking in with one of the 2021 draft picks to see how their transition to the NFL is going so far.
Next up is second-round pick and safety Tre’von Moehrig, who discussed what it was like to play in his first NFL (preseason) game.
Playing on an NFL field in an NFL game was crazy, especially since growing up, this is what I wanted to do and dreamed about. To go out there, be under the lights and see the fans, feel their energy, it was an amazing experience. I can't say enough about that.
The crowd's energy was great, it brought us energy. We ran out there and I got some shivers. It was just an overwhelming feeling of the home crowd supporting us and wanting us to win and do our job and be great.
Before running out of the tunnel, there were nerves. I was just thinking about everything that built up to this moment through high school and college. It was kind of a flashback of all the experiences I've been through to be where I'm at right now. I took a deep breath and realized 'Here we are. Got to play fast and have fun.'
I think especially before a big game, first games like that, you get a little nervous, but it's always good to be nervous. As soon as you hit that field, the first play starts, everything goes away and you're just out there and you're having fun.