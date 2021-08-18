TCDiary_Moehrig_2560x1440

Each week during Training Camp, Raiders.com will be checking in with one of the 2021 draft picks to see how their transition to the NFL is going so far.

Next up is second-round pick and safety Tre’von Moehrig﻿, who discussed what it was like to play in his first NFL (preseason) game.

Playing on an NFL field in an NFL game was crazy, especially since growing up, this is what I wanted to do and dreamed about. To go out there, be under the lights and see the fans, feel their energy, it was an amazing experience. I can't say enough about that.

The crowd's energy was great, it brought us energy. We ran out there and I got some shivers. It was just an overwhelming feeling of the home crowd supporting us and wanting us to win and do our job and be great.

Before running out of the tunnel, there were nerves. I was just thinking about everything that built up to this moment through high school and college. It was kind of a flashback of all the experiences I've been through to be where I'm at right now. I took a deep breath and realized 'Here we are. Got to play fast and have fun.'

I think especially before a big game, first games like that, you get a little nervous, but it's always good to be nervous. As soon as you hit that field, the first play starts, everything goes away and you're just out there and you're having fun.

"To go out there, be under the lights and see the fans, feel their energy, it was an amazing experience."

I'm learning as much as I can from these coaches and some of the veterans. Waking up every day and playing football, living this blessed life God's blessed me with to put a helmet on every day, it's amazing.

John Abram, Casey Hayward, Trayvon Mullen, all those guys have been helping out making sure we're right. They've been helping all the rookies.

They tell me to take every rep seriously and make it count. Take every rep as a game rep because everything's on film, everybody's watching so you don't know when you're going to be looked at and evaluated. So just make sure you take every rep into consideration and check every detail out.

Our coaches in college said all the time that this is a precision league. Everything is very detailed and everybody has to be on point in order to make the defense work, make the team successful, and that's what we're getting better at through camp.

Previous Rookie Stories: Jimmy Morrissey | Malcolm Koonce

Raiders depart for joint practice and game against Los Angeles Rams

The Silver and Black take off joint practices against the Los Angeles Rams before their Week 2 preseason matchup on Saturday.

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) depart for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) depart for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jeremiah Poutasi (79) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jeremiah Poutasi (79) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders guard Parker Ehinger (62) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Parker Ehinger (62) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Patrick Omameh (77) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Patrick Omameh (77) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders punter Corliss Waitman (9) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Las Vegas Raiders punter Corliss Waitman (9) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson (34) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson (34) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders guard Denzelle Good (71) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Denzelle Good (71) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Niles Scott (78) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Niles Scott (78) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) and wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) depart for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) and wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) depart for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Te'von Coney (59) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Te'von Coney (59) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Karl Joseph (43) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Karl Joseph (43) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (61) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (61) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Las Vegas Raiders depart for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.
The Las Vegas Raiders depart for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) depart for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) depart for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) departs for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) depart for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) depart for the joint training camp practice and preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.

