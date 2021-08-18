Playing on an NFL field in an NFL game was crazy, especially since growing up, this is what I wanted to do and dreamed about. To go out there, be under the lights and see the fans, feel their energy, it was an amazing experience. I can't say enough about that.

The crowd's energy was great, it brought us energy. We ran out there and I got some shivers. It was just an overwhelming feeling of the home crowd supporting us and wanting us to win and do our job and be great.

Before running out of the tunnel, there were nerves. I was just thinking about everything that built up to this moment through high school and college. It was kind of a flashback of all the experiences I've been through to be where I'm at right now. I took a deep breath and realized 'Here we are. Got to play fast and have fun.'