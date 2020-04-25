Friday, Apr 24, 2020 11:40 PM

Social Reactions: Players, fans overjoyed by the Raiders' newest additions

Kyle Martin

Lead Digital Content Producer

Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft is over with.

We saw, trades, surprise picks, and tears of joy, but most importantly, the Las Vegas Raiders got more dynamic, and they got more competitive.

Following a successful first round, General Manager Mike Mayock and Head Coach Jon Gruden built on their success by drafting a pair of offensive weapons and an intuitive defensive player. Skill players Lynn Bowden Jr. and Bryan Edwards are going to bring a unique combination of versatility and physicality to the Silver and Black, while linebacker Tanner Muse has the full support of Mayock.

When the picks were announced, several Raiders and notable fans took to Twitter to express their joy; take a look at the social reactions.

Draft Pick: WR Bryan Edwards

With the 81st overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders select wide receiver Bryan Edwards.

