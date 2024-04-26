Social Reactions: Raiders welcome Brock Bowers to the Silver and Black

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the 2024 NFL Draft.
Top takeaways from Tom Telesco on selecting Brock Bowers with first-round pick
Recapping the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft through the eyes of the Raiders general manager.
'It's cool how things come full circle': Brock Bowers has unique familiarity with the Silver and Black
The Raiders' 2024 first-round pick isn't short of pedigree coming from Georgia and now back to the West Coast.
Player Profile: Get to know TE Brock Bowers
Viewed as the top tight end in the 2024 draft, Bowers has drawn comparisons to the 49ers' George Kittle.
Raiders select Brock Bowers with the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Raiders' first-round pick is a two-time John Mackey Award winner from Georgia.
Raiders 2024 NFL Draft Preview: How to watch, draft order and more
Everything you need to know before the Raiders are on the clock.
Raiders Mailbag: A final countdown to draft day
Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers last minute draft questions before the first round gets underway in Detroit.
A rundown of the Las Vegas Raiders' full 2024 NFL Draft order
The Raiders currently hold eight picks for the upcoming draft in Detroit, Michigan.
Raiders 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 11.0: It's draft week
Check out the final roundup of projections for the Silver and Black before the draft kicks off on Thursday.
Tom Telesco dives into the Raiders' draft state of mind
The general manager is ready to "let it ride" in his first Silver and Black draft.
Rhett Lewis' 2024 7-round Raiders mock draft
NFL Network host and Raiders.com contributor Rhett Lewis takes a shot at projecting all seven rounds for the Raiders ahead of the 2024 Draft.