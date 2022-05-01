Q&A: Thayer Munford Jr. pays his respects to his fallen college teammate, ready to compete in the Silver and Black

Apr 30, 2022 at 05:36 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Raiders continued to bolster the offensive line with another pick that has played in some meaningful games.

Thayer Munford Jr. is not only a great player in his own right, but has had the opportunity to learn from great players and coaches around him at Ohio State. In his five seasons in Columbus, the Buckeyes won four Big Ten championships along with four bowl game victories. Munford Jr. is hopeful he can bring his success he found as part of the Ohio State program to the desert and continue to learn from more great players and coaches with the Raiders.

Raiders.com talked to the seventh-round pick via Zoom call to get a feel of where he's at following his draft selection.

Levi Edwards: What do you believe you bring to the Raiders?

Thayer Munford Jr: I personally think they drafted me because I'm a learner and I want to learn from everybody. I want to compete. I want to win. I want to win with the best and learn from the best. I'm going to be with veterans that have played a lot of football. Just being able to pick their minds a little bit more will be pretty nice. And getting to know the coaching staff a lot more and compete against the best players – it's just an honor and a blessing.

Related Links

LE: Being a team captain at Ohio State, how do you expect to bring those leadership qualities to the Raiders?

TM: It meant a lot to be a leader, especially at Ohio State. It's one of the best programs to come to. Just becoming the Block "O", representing Bill Willis, is just an honor. Especially with me playing so many games at Ohio State – four-year starter and a five-year player – it's nice to see that someone believes I'm a hard-worker and that I can be a leader too.

LE: You blocked for a few great quarterbacks at Ohio State including three Heisman finalists. Did playing with those guys help elevate your talent?

TM: One hundred percent. My first quarterback I protected was Dwayne [Haskins]. May he rest in peace. I loved him – and I still love him. Blocking for him was very special because he was my first one. He took care of me and made sure I was alright mentally, because he knew I'm his blind side. I'm the one who had to protect his back side. So if I let anyone hit him, that was a shot to me.

And with Justin [Fields], I love that guy. That's my brother, man. And anyone who came from Ohio State, that's my brother. The brotherhood is real with us. It's a blessing to have blocked for them.

LE: What is your fondest memory playing at Ohio State?

TM: We call it "The Game." It's the Michigan game for us. Every year going into that game, knowing we have to beat that team, but this past year we didn't get to beat that team. It's all good though, still respect for "The Game" and there's all type of respect for the players that played at Michigan.

LE: What's your first thoughts of the city of Las Vegas?

TM: This will be my first time ever being out there. It's a big city, there's the Strip of course. And it's just interesting to see, especially at night time, how bright everything is. Super bright and it's developing into so much more. It's an up-and-coming city.

Draft Pick: T Thayer Munford Jr.

With the 238th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders select tackle Thayer Munford Jr.

T Thayer Munford Jr. Seventh Round (238th overall) Ohio State
1 / 15

T Thayer Munford Jr.
Seventh Round (238th overall)
Ohio State

Aaron Doster/Associated Press
T Thayer Munford Jr. Seventh Round (238th overall) Ohio State
2 / 15

T Thayer Munford Jr.
Seventh Round (238th overall)
Ohio State

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
T Thayer Munford Jr. Seventh Round (238th overall) Ohio State
3 / 15

T Thayer Munford Jr.
Seventh Round (238th overall)
Ohio State

Steve Luciano/Associated Press
T Thayer Munford Jr. Seventh Round (238th overall) Ohio State
4 / 15

T Thayer Munford Jr.
Seventh Round (238th overall)
Ohio State

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press
T Thayer Munford Jr. Seventh Round (238th overall) Ohio State
5 / 15

T Thayer Munford Jr.
Seventh Round (238th overall)
Ohio State

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press
T Thayer Munford Jr. Seventh Round (238th overall) Ohio State
6 / 15

T Thayer Munford Jr.
Seventh Round (238th overall)
Ohio State

Noah K. Murray/Associated Press
T Thayer Munford Jr. Seventh Round (238th overall) Ohio State
7 / 15

T Thayer Munford Jr.
Seventh Round (238th overall)
Ohio State

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press
T Thayer Munford Jr. Seventh Round (238th overall) Ohio State
8 / 15

T Thayer Munford Jr.
Seventh Round (238th overall)
Ohio State

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press
T Thayer Munford Jr. Seventh Round (238th overall) Ohio State
9 / 15

T Thayer Munford Jr.
Seventh Round (238th overall)
Ohio State

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press
T Thayer Munford Jr. Seventh Round (238th overall) Ohio State
10 / 15

T Thayer Munford Jr.
Seventh Round (238th overall)
Ohio State

Noah K. Murray/Associated Press
T Thayer Munford Jr. Seventh Round (238th overall) Ohio State
11 / 15

T Thayer Munford Jr.
Seventh Round (238th overall)
Ohio State

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press
T Thayer Munford Jr. Seventh Round (238th overall) Ohio State
12 / 15

T Thayer Munford Jr.
Seventh Round (238th overall)
Ohio State

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press
T Thayer Munford Jr. Seventh Round (238th overall) Ohio State
13 / 15

T Thayer Munford Jr.
Seventh Round (238th overall)
Ohio State

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press
T Thayer Munford Jr. Seventh Round (238th overall) Ohio State
14 / 15

T Thayer Munford Jr.
Seventh Round (238th overall)
Ohio State

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press
T Thayer Munford Jr. Seventh Round (238th overall) Ohio State
15 / 15

T Thayer Munford Jr.
Seventh Round (238th overall)
Ohio State

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Introducing the Raiders' 2022 NFL Draft Class

A recap of the newest additions to the Silver and Black.

news

Player Profile: Get to know RB Brittain Brown

The Las Vegas Raiders wrapped up their 2022 draft by adding another player to the running back room.

news

Q&A: Matthew Butler brings a passion for serving the community with him to Las Vegas

Raiders.com spoke with fifth-round draft pick Matthew Butler from Tennessee regarding his first impressions of Las Vegas and what he hopes he can provide to the Silver and Black.

news

Player Profile: Get to know T Thayer Munford Jr.

The Silver and Black got more offensive line depth with the first of their two seventh-round picks.

news

Raiders land Brittain Brown with their final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

Brown attended Duke University for three seasons before transferring to UCLA for his final two years of eligibility.

news

Raiders select Thayer Munford Jr. with the No. 238 pick

The Silver and Black add more depth in the trenches with their first of two seventh-round selections.

news

Overwhelmed with emotion, DL Neil Farrell Jr. is thrilled to be a Raider

'To be honest with you, there was so much emotion going through my head, I don't even remember the call,' the fourth-round pick told the media Saturday.

news

Player Profile: Get to know DT Matthew Butler

Learn more about the Raiders' fifth-round draft pick hailing from Raleigh, North Carolina.

news

Q&A with Zamir White on being drafted, winning a national championship and his love for horseback riding

Raiders.com chops it up with fourth-round pick Zamir White from the reigning National Champion Georgia Bulldogs.

news

Tennessee DT Matthew Butler selected at No. 175 by the Raiders

Spending five seasons with the Volunteer, Butler appeared in 53 games with 26 starts, totaling 152 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks.

news

Raiders trade No. 164 pick to the Los Angeles Rams

The Silver and Black received Pick 175 (fifth round) and 238 (seventh round) in the trade.

Advertising