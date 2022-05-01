Q&A: Thayer Munford Jr. pays his respects to his fallen college teammate, ready to compete in the Silver and Black

Levi Edwards: What do you believe you bring to the Raiders?

Thayer Munford Jr: I personally think they drafted me because I'm a learner and I want to learn from everybody. I want to compete. I want to win. I want to win with the best and learn from the best. I'm going to be with veterans that have played a lot of football. Just being able to pick their minds a little bit more will be pretty nice. And getting to know the coaching staff a lot more and compete against the best players – it's just an honor and a blessing.