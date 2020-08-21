The First of Many: Players and coaches take the field at Allegiant Stadium for the first time

Even though the focus was on practice and the players and coaches were thrilled with the stadium, they couldn't help but express that it won't be the same without the fans. The Raiders' inaugural season wasn't supposed to be without Raider Nation, but the pandemic had other plans. Regardless, Coach Gruden can't wait for the fans to experience Allegiant Stadium for themselves.

"It's crushing, I know how bad it hurts our Owner," Gruden said. "Mark Davis, like I said earlier, he set this up — I don't know how he did it. He's been able to let his fans in here and our sponsors, and the people who made this happen. All I can say is, let's beat this virus as soon as possible, the sooner the better, and when we do we're going to have great fun in this facility and Las Vegas will come back stronger than ever."