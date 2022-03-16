The Raider Image Tent Sale set for March 18-20 on Allegiant Stadium grounds

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Raider Image will conduct a three-day tent sale—where the public can receive the best savings of the year on Raiders merchandise including men's, women's and children's apparel and headwear, accessories and more—on the grounds of Allegiant Stadium from March 18-20, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. each day. The giant tent will be set up on the north side of Allegiant Stadium at Lot B, where the public can select from over 20,000 units of officially licensed Raiders-themed items, including some exclusive merchandise, which will go on clearance sale at up to 60% off regular retail pricing to make way for new 2022 product inventory.

The Raider Image is the official merchandising arm of the Las Vegas Raiders. There are nine Raider Image stores in Southern Nevada and three in California, all owned and operated by the Las Vegas Raiders. The flagship Raider Inage, an 18,500-square-foot store that opened in September 2020, is located at the north entrance of Allegiant Stadium.

Two new Raider Image locations recently opened in Southern Nevada, one in Downtown Summerlin and the other at the Harry Reid International Airport C Gates. The other locations in the Las Vegas Valley are Town Square Las Vegas, Galleria at Sunset Mall, McCarran Airport Kiosk located at D Gates, Fashion Show Mall, The Shoppes at Mandalay Place and Miracle Mile Shops.