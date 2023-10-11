Three-and-out: Bucky Brooks' observations from the Raiders' Week 5 win

Oct 11, 2023 at 10:32 AM
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

The Raiders notched their second win of the season with a strong effort against the Packers. The 17-13 win showcased the team's scrappy defense and resilient offense on a primetime stage. Although the effort was far from perfect, Josh McDaniels can use the win as evidence that the team's plan and process work when executed properly. 

After taking some time to review the tape, here are some thoughts and observations from a former NFL scout.

Madd Maxx takes over

The best teams are sparked by their best players in big games. Maxx Crosby adhered to that creed with his sensational performance against the Packers. The Pro Bowl defensive end totaled five tackles, a sack and four tackles for loss in a dominant effort on the edge. Crosby was unstoppable at the point of attack, exhibiting outstanding quickness, burst and relentlessness in pursuing the ball.

Though Raider Nation expects No. 98 to play with a high-revving motor whenever he steps between the lines, the gritty defender took his game up a notch for the primetime viewers checking out the action on Monday night. As the leader and undisputed defensive spark plug, Crosby's disruptive effort set the tone for a defense that dominated the Packers for 60 minutes.

Jakobi Meyers steps up

The Raiders' marquee free agent signee has shown his value as a No. 2 receiver throughout the early part of the season. Meyers ranks as the team's second-leading receiver with 25 catches for 274 yards and three scores, but it has been his reliability as a complementary playmaker that has helped steady the Raiders offense. The fifth-year pro has accounted for 14 first downs in four games, including six conversions against the Packers.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder has settled in as the Raiders' designated chain mover by winning Jimmy Garoppolo's trust as a route runner and playmaker. With opponents committing extra defenders to Davante Adams to limit his big play opportunities, Meyers has given the Raiders another crafty playmaker to target in key situations. If the veteran continues to rack up touchdowns and first downs as the No. 2 option in the passing game, future opponents will reconsider how they defend the Raiders' aerial attack in crucial moments.

Marcus Peters' influence on the secondary is catching on

The three-time Pro Bowler and 2015 Defensive Rookie of the Year is one of the best ball hawks in the business. And his obsession with taking the ball away has helped his teams produce turnovers at an alarming rate.

Although it has taken Peters some time to find his groove with the Raiders, it is easy to see how his ball-hawking ways have impacted a young secondary of dynamic athletes with superb instincts. Against the Packers, the veteran jumped an in-breaking route intended for Christian Watson to deflect the ball in the waiting hands of Robert Spillane. The aggressive approach has been Peters' trademark since entering the league, and it has helped him tally 32 interceptions over eight seasons.

While he has yet to notch his first interception with the Silver and Black, his clever coverage tactics have influenced Amik Robertson, Tre'von Moehrig and Marcus Epps to attack the ball at every turn. Considering the impact turnovers have on the outcome of games, the veteran ball hawk's methods could help the Raiders scratch out a few more wins down the stretch.

Silver and Black and White: Week 5 vs. Packers

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 5 victory against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Troy Pride Jr.'s (27) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (8) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Pants hanging in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
ESPN Monday Night Football signage around Allegiant Stadium before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the bench before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Marshawn Lynch before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders wait to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) celebrates his interception with defensive backs coach Chris Ash during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) and Head Coach Josh McDaniels in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
