Three-and-out: Bucky Brooks' observations from the Raiders' Week 5 win

The Raiders notched their second win of the season with a strong effort against the Packers. The 17-13 win showcased the team's scrappy defense and resilient offense on a primetime stage. Although the effort was far from perfect, Josh McDaniels can use the win as evidence that the team's plan and process work when executed properly.
After taking some time to review the tape, here are some thoughts and observations from a former NFL scout.
Madd Maxx takes over
The best teams are sparked by their best players in big games. Maxx Crosby adhered to that creed with his sensational performance against the Packers. The Pro Bowl defensive end totaled five tackles, a sack and four tackles for loss in a dominant effort on the edge. Crosby was unstoppable at the point of attack, exhibiting outstanding quickness, burst and relentlessness in pursuing the ball.
Though Raider Nation expects No. 98 to play with a high-revving motor whenever he steps between the lines, the gritty defender took his game up a notch for the primetime viewers checking out the action on Monday night. As the leader and undisputed defensive spark plug, Crosby's disruptive effort set the tone for a defense that dominated the Packers for 60 minutes.
Jakobi Meyers steps up
The Raiders' marquee free agent signee has shown his value as a No. 2 receiver throughout the early part of the season. Meyers ranks as the team's second-leading receiver with 25 catches for 274 yards and three scores, but it has been his reliability as a complementary playmaker that has helped steady the Raiders offense. The fifth-year pro has accounted for 14 first downs in four games, including six conversions against the Packers.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder has settled in as the Raiders' designated chain mover by winning Jimmy Garoppolo's trust as a route runner and playmaker. With opponents committing extra defenders to Davante Adams to limit his big play opportunities, Meyers has given the Raiders another crafty playmaker to target in key situations. If the veteran continues to rack up touchdowns and first downs as the No. 2 option in the passing game, future opponents will reconsider how they defend the Raiders' aerial attack in crucial moments.
Marcus Peters' influence on the secondary is catching on
The three-time Pro Bowler and 2015 Defensive Rookie of the Year is one of the best ball hawks in the business. And his obsession with taking the ball away has helped his teams produce turnovers at an alarming rate.
Although it has taken Peters some time to find his groove with the Raiders, it is easy to see how his ball-hawking ways have impacted a young secondary of dynamic athletes with superb instincts. Against the Packers, the veteran jumped an in-breaking route intended for Christian Watson to deflect the ball in the waiting hands of Robert Spillane. The aggressive approach has been Peters' trademark since entering the league, and it has helped him tally 32 interceptions over eight seasons.
While he has yet to notch his first interception with the Silver and Black, his clever coverage tactics have influenced Amik Robertson, Tre'von Moehrig and Marcus Epps to attack the ball at every turn. Considering the impact turnovers have on the outcome of games, the veteran ball hawk's methods could help the Raiders scratch out a few more wins down the stretch.
