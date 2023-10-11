Three-and-out: Bucky Brooks' observations from the Raiders' Week 5 win

Marcus Peters' influence on the secondary is catching on

The three-time Pro Bowler and 2015 Defensive Rookie of the Year is one of the best ball hawks in the business. And his obsession with taking the ball away has helped his teams produce turnovers at an alarming rate.

Although it has taken Peters some time to find his groove with the Raiders, it is easy to see how his ball-hawking ways have impacted a young secondary of dynamic athletes with superb instincts. Against the Packers, the veteran jumped an in-breaking route intended for Christian Watson to deflect the ball in the waiting hands of Robert Spillane. The aggressive approach has been Peters' trademark since entering the league, and it has helped him tally 32 interceptions over eight seasons.