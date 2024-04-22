Tom Telesco dives into the Raiders' draft state of mind

With three days until the draft kicks off, nothing is set in stone for the Las Vegas Raiders. An array of possibilities are still on the table.

General Manager Tom Telesco told local media Monday there's a plan in place for every possible scenario – whether they trade up, trade back or stay put at No. 13. Which route they decide to take is still up in the air, and it could stay that way up until the start of the draft and how they see selections play out.

Telesco touched on working with Head Coach Antonio Pierce throughout the draft process, referring to the "vision of what he wants in the football team." He believes Pierce previously working as a college coach at Arizona State has been a huge help due to experience recruiting a lot of the prospects available in the draft.

Telesco was also clear that the decisions involved in building this draft class will be much more complex than taking a player either for position need or him being the best player available on the clock. He sees each draft pick as a longterm investment to fit within the landscape of the team and the city of Las Vegas.

"We're drafting them for the future, and that's what we're hoping to get out of them," Telesco said. "It's not so much where they fit in initially as a rookie the first year. I mean, history shows, probably less than a third of rookies, maybe even 30 percent of rookies, actually play a high number a significant amount of snaps their rookie years or filling a need. That's reality. Whatever needs we may have today, or whatever perceived needs those are, these players were drafting, we're looking down the road minimum I'd say four to five years.