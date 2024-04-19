What are the top positions the Raiders could target in the draft?

Cornerback

The Raiders secondary could evolve from good to great if they can hit on the right cornerback in the draft.

Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs have the potential to become a top cornerback duo next season after combining for three interceptions and 12 pass deflections in 2023. Fourth-round pick Jakorian Bennett is also in place to make a leap heading into his second season. However, with the losses of Amik Robertson and Tyler Hall, the Raiders could be eyeing another cornerback next week.

If the Raiders don't go quarterback or offensive line in the first round, cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Terrion Arnold would be ideal fits. Mitchell has made a name for himself as one of the top Group of Five prospects in his draft class, totaling six interceptions and 45 pass deflections at Toledo. He continued to shine at the Senior Bowl and the Combine, running a 4.33 40-yard dash.

Pierce and Arnold have had several encounters this offseason, with the Raiders head coach attending Alabama's Pro Day and the Raiders staff interviewing the CB at the Combine. The explosive cornerback compiled five interceptions and 12 pass deflections in 2023.

"We had some good conversations at the start of the Combine because he kind of came in a little lackadaisical and I was like, 'Hey man, where's the juice? I heard you had a little stuff to you,'" Pierce said at the Annual League Meeting. "Then on to pro day, we were just talking about ball and trying to get to know him a little bit more as a person, because you never know what things will happen in the draft.