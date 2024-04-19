 Skip to main content
What are the top positions the Raiders could target in the draft?

Apr 19, 2024 at 01:15 PM
Levi Edwards

With six days until the start of the 2024 NFL Draft, nothing is off the table for the Las Vegas Raiders.

They'll be looking to bolster the roster in all three phases of the game with the eight selections they currently possess. This draft class looks to be one of the deepest in recent memory from a talent perspective, giving the opportunity to fill multiple needs.

Let's break down a few position groups the Raiders may be looking to draft next week.

Quarterback

The quarterback position has been the most talked about topic regarding the Raiders.

Head Coach Antonio Pierce and General Manager Tom Telesco may add to the quarterback room in the draft to join Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II, who both found success with their retrospective teams last season.

The most intriguing quarterback prospect for the Raiders is Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, who fueled LSU's No. 1 ranked scoring offense last season. Before transferring to LSU, he spent three seasons at Arizona State, recruited by Pierce, throwing for 32 touchdowns and over 6,000 yards. While a Daniels-Pierce reunion could be desirable, the Raiders would have to trade a good portion of draft assets to put themselves in a position to take Daniels, who's expected to be a top-five pick.

More feasible options with the No. 13 pick would be Heisman finalists Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr., both coming off phenomenal senior seasons. Nix led the nation in completion percentage (77.4) and passing touchdowns (45) while Penix led the nation in passing yards (4,903) and helped the Washington Huskies to a Pac-12 Championship and a CFB National Championship game appearance.

If the Raiders don't go quarterback in the first round, there are still a variety of options in later rounds including South Carolina's Spencer Rattler and dual-threats Joe Milton from Tennessee and Michael Pratt from Tulane.

Running back

Running back is potentially the best position of value within this draft. There aren't any rushers with a first-round draft grade from analysts, yet several prospects could emerge as starters for their future team.

The Raiders are in prime position to add another running back in the draft after Josh Jacobs signed with the Green Bay Packers in free agency. While the Silver and Black could be gearing toward a committee system in the backfield, "the more the merrier" could be an approach to pair alongside the likes of Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah and Alexander Mattison.

The top running backs in the draft class include Florida State's Trey Benson, Tennessee's Jaylen Wright and Clemson's Will Shipley. Benson exploded onto the scene in 2022 after transferring from Oregon, rushing for 23 touchdowns in two seasons with the Seminoles. Wright rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2023 with the Volunteers. Benson and Wright also possess top-shelf speed, running sub-4.40 times in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

As for Shipley, he's arguably the most versatile running back in the draft class, with shades of a young Christian McCaffrey coming out of Stanford. Along with Shipley's 2,748 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns on the ground, he totaled 85 receptions and over 600 receiving yards in three seasons with the Tigers. He also served as an ace for Clemson on special teams, averaging nearly 27 yards a kick return in his collegiate career.

Offensive line

In my opinion, you can never be too deep in the trenches.

While the defensive line is fortified with several stars, rising talents and veteran forces, the offensive line has a few more question marks. The O-line is returning a few quality starters from last season, however swing tackles Jermaine Eluemunor and Brandon Parker have left for NFC rosters. Additionally, outside of the returning starters and free agent signing Cody Whitehair, the rest of the unit consists of fairly young players.

Acquiring some talent for the offensive line through the draft could pay dividends in providing competitive and reliable options for the roster heading into Training Camp. Top options at 13 consist of Oregon State's Talise Fuaga or Las Vegas native Troy Fautanu from the Washington Huskies.

If the Silver and Black don't go offensive line in the first round, there's more than enough talent in later rounds to compensate, including Rimington Trophy winner Jackson Powers-Johnson from Oregon, Duke's First-Team All-ACC tackle Graham Barton and Arizona's Jordan Morgan.

"There's some big boys now," Pierce said recently of the offensive line class. "That tackle group, oh my God, like you're talking about a bunch of trees walking around at the Combine and at these pro days. It's impressive."

Cornerback

The Raiders secondary could evolve from good to great if they can hit on the right cornerback in the draft.

Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs have the potential to become a top cornerback duo next season after combining for three interceptions and 12 pass deflections in 2023. Fourth-round pick Jakorian Bennett is also in place to make a leap heading into his second season. However, with the losses of Amik Robertson and Tyler Hall, the Raiders could be eyeing another cornerback next week.

If the Raiders don't go quarterback or offensive line in the first round, cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Terrion Arnold would be ideal fits. Mitchell has made a name for himself as one of the top Group of Five prospects in his draft class, totaling six interceptions and 45 pass deflections at Toledo. He continued to shine at the Senior Bowl and the Combine, running a 4.33 40-yard dash.

Pierce and Arnold have had several encounters this offseason, with the Raiders head coach attending Alabama's Pro Day and the Raiders staff interviewing the CB at the Combine. The explosive cornerback compiled five interceptions and 12 pass deflections in 2023.

"We had some good conversations at the start of the Combine because he kind of came in a little lackadaisical and I was like, 'Hey man, where's the juice? I heard you had a little stuff to you,'" Pierce said at the Annual League Meeting. "Then on to pro day, we were just talking about ball and trying to get to know him a little bit more as a person, because you never know what things will happen in the draft.

"When you look at this draft, you do see a bunch of talented DBs who I think can come in and play right away."

