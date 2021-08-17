Training Camp Notebook 8/17: Darren Waller is still Darren Waller

Aug 17, 2021 at 01:36 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

WallerNotebook817thumb

The Las Vegas Raiders practice Tuesday morning was off the heels of a convincing preseason victory 20-7 over the Seattle Seahawks.

There were a lot of positives behind the practice, with several new and familiar faces getting back on the field after missing time throughout Training Camp. The Raiders should have a good amount of momentum going into their joint practices and preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams this week.

Here's a few observations from the Raiders' Tuesday practice.

D-Wall returns

There was a lot of speculation around the absence of Darren Waller from practice. Head Coach Jon Gruden stated that Waller was being rested and the team was just being extra cautious with the tight end.

Waller returned to practice and it was like he never missed a beat. He looked healthy and was running quick routes, catching everything that came his way from his quarterbacks. In my eyes, today's practice put to rest any speculation about his health and commitment to the team. Waller returning to practice put a big smile on his head coach's face.

"He was great today," said Gruden. "He makes his presence felt right away after the catch down the field. He's a phenomenal talent."

Related Links

Defense continuing to reload

Another observation was the return of two defensive players that have been out all camp.

Rookie linebacker Divine Deablo and cornerback Isaiah Johnson returned to practice Tuesday after being on the PUP list since OTAs. The defense has a lot invested in the two young players. Johnson flashed some glimpses of greatness last year in his last second heroic performance in Los Angeles, and Deablo was the Raiders' third-round pick that has been switched from strong safety to linebacker. Deablo immediately saw a large number of snaps today in practice, but Coach Gruden said they will ease him into things to round out the rest of the preseason.

"We're really encouraged with Divine. He had an injury that we feared was worse than it was," said Gruden "And I give him a lot of credit, while we were all on vacation having a good time, he was here two-a-days, rehabbing, and he's ready to go. We are going to protect him here for the next four or five days as he gets acclimated to pads, but there is a good chance you may see him against the 49ers.

"And Isaiah, the same thing. We're going to kind of put the boat in the water these next few days and hopefully get him on the grass against San Francisco in that last preseason game."

Stock rising for Trey 'Vegas' Ragas

Trey Ragas has been one of my sleeper players to make the 53-man roster throughout Training Camp. And after his 62 rushing yards, one touchdown performance against the Seahawks – people have woken up on him.

The rookie running back again was the making the most out of his carries in practice today. While Jacobs and Drake's places in this offense are solidified, Ragas was seen getting more work than usual today at practice. No. 36 has been making the most out of his opportunities with Jalen Richard being out, and should continue to get plenty more looks going into this week's game against the Rams. Ragas is competing for a roster spot with B.J. Emmons﻿, who also had a good game against the Seahawks with 45 rushing yards and a touchdown.

"They are talking about those young running backs, you ought to talk about Tim Berbenich, the running backs coach. He did a helluva job with those young guys," said Gruden. "Both of them really are getting better and this will be another test though this week. They'll see some different blitzes and some different kinds of looks."

Silver and Black and White: Preseason Week 1 vs. Seahawks

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' preseason Week 1 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette's (20) pads in the locker room prior the Raiders arrival for their preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette's (20) pads in the locker room prior the Raiders arrival for their preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) pads in the locker room prior the Raiders arrival for their preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) pads in the locker room prior the Raiders arrival for their preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) arrives to the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) arrives to the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) arrives to the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) arrives to the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) arrives to the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) arrives to the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) walks down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) walks down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) walks down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) walks down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) walks down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) walks down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44), defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) walk down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44), defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) walk down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit huddle in the tunnel before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 30

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit huddle in the tunnel before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) is introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) is introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) lines up before the snap during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) lines up before the snap during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the bench during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the bench during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the sidelines during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the sidelines during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Raiderette holds a pom-pom on the sidelines during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 30

A Raiderette holds a pom-pom on the sidelines during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Ethan Westbrooks (69) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Ethan Westbrooks (69) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) is congratulated by tight end Nick Bowers (82) and guard/tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) after rushing for a two-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) is congratulated by tight end Nick Bowers (82) and guard/tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) after rushing for a two-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) celebrates after rushing for a two-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) celebrates after rushing for a two-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Quick Hits: Gruden, Peterman discuss offensive success in win against Seahawks

Here are some of the best soundbites from Saturday's media availability following the Raiders' 20-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Quick Snap: Nathan Peterman has good showing in Raiders' preseason win

The Las Vegas Raiders picked up their first win of the preseason, 20-7 over the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Trey Ragas running over Seahawks defense in his NFL debut

Notable observations from the first half of the Raiders' first preseason game of 2021.
news

Raiders vs. Seahawks: How to watch the preseason opener

The Las Vegas Raiders open up the preseason on Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
news

Quick Hits: Jon Gruden getting ready for first preseason game against the Seahawks

Coach Gruden addressed the media Thursday regarding Saturday's preseason game at Allegiant Stadium.
news

Damon Arnette, Raiders' secondary leaning heavily on Casey Hayward Jr.

Second-year cornerback Damon Arnette labels Hayward Jr. as 'that piece that I wish we did have last year.'
news

Alec Ingold is more than a fullback, he's positionless

The 25-year-old is expected to take another big leap in his third season with Derek Carr.
news

Raiders Mailbag: How much Marcus Mariota will we see this preseason?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few fan questions going into the first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.
news

How a re-energized Gerald McCoy plans to help take Raiders to the next level

Coming off a lost season due to injury, the veteran defensive tackle is mentoring his teammates to turn them from professionals to pros.
news

Tanner Muse on returning from toe injury: 'I got to make up for that time'

The Clemson safety-to-linebacker convert will see his first NFL action against the Seahawks after missing his entire rookie season.
news

Training Camp Notebook 8/10: Gus Bradley is getting the most out of his defense

Take a look at Raiders.com's Levi Edwards' rundown of what impressed him at practice Tuesday morning.
Advertising