Training Camp Notebook 8/17: Darren Waller is still Darren Waller

Defense continuing to reload

Another observation was the return of two defensive players that have been out all camp.

Rookie linebacker Divine Deablo and cornerback Isaiah Johnson returned to practice Tuesday after being on the PUP list since OTAs. The defense has a lot invested in the two young players. Johnson flashed some glimpses of greatness last year in his last second heroic performance in Los Angeles, and Deablo was the Raiders' third-round pick that has been switched from strong safety to linebacker. Deablo immediately saw a large number of snaps today in practice, but Coach Gruden said they will ease him into things to round out the rest of the preseason.

"We're really encouraged with Divine. He had an injury that we feared was worse than it was," said Gruden "And I give him a lot of credit, while we were all on vacation having a good time, he was here two-a-days, rehabbing, and he's ready to go. We are going to protect him here for the next four or five days as he gets acclimated to pads, but there is a good chance you may see him against the 49ers.