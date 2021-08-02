Trey Ragas is willing to do 'everything somebody else don't want to do' in order to make Raiders' 53-man roster

Ragas has made the most out of his opportunity as an undrafted rookie free agent so far. With a loaded running back room of Josh Jacobs﻿, Kenyan Drake﻿, Jalen Richard and UDFA from Wisconsin Garrett Groshek﻿, Ragas has been able to stay afloat and above water. He's finding his way in the offense by being another battering ram behind Jacobs, seeing second-team snaps on a few occasions behind him throughout the first week of Training Camp.

"That boy, he nice," Jacobs said of Ragas to the media last Saturday. "I like how fast he learns. He learns real fast and you don't see him making a lot of mistakes, especially as a rookie. And he plays fast and he listens – and he's willing to work, so I like that about him."

Head Coach Jon Gruden publicly expressed his dismay in his team's ability to effectively run the ball in the red zone last season. Bringing Ragas onto the roster could assist with that issue, as he's another big back to depend on to drill it in the end zone. Gruden has been trying to get on better grasp on Ragas in camp, claiming that "he's getting better and better every day" and that "he's going to get some good looks in the preseason."

With the Raiders' first day in pads coming Tuesday, Ragas will have a unique opportunity to set himself apart in the running back room. If he can bring the same physicality and toughness I saw from him while I was in Mobile, he could very well find himself on the 53-man roster in September.

"I got to do everything somebody else don't want to do," Ragas said. "Take advantage of every opportunity I get.