Training Camp Notebook: Nick Kwiatkoski, Casey Hayward Jr. bring necessary veteran presence 

Aug 03, 2021 at 11:30 AM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

kwiatkoski-notebook-thumb-v3

A couple of days ago, Tre’von Moehrig mentioned he was trying to "stack up the days" and get better. The Raiders have most certainly been stacking up some good days, bringing us to the first day in pads.

Today was the first indicator of how the roster will truly start to shape up. The Silver and Black brought the juice on the field Tuesday, with several interesting position battles beginning to ensue. The most notable thing that I noticed from the first day in pads is the improvement of the overall defense and the energy they bring to the field under new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. The defense shuffled a lot of players in and out Tuesday morning at practice, trying to get the best look possible at some of their young talent and offseason free agent acquisitions.

Here's a few of my top takeaways in my first Training Camp Notebook of the 2021 season.

Casey Hayward Jr. is a necessity

Something that really pleased me to see was how much Casey Hayward Jr. truly brings to this Raiders defense. The young Raiders secondary was missing that veteran piece last year to lead the group and they were able to find a good one in Hayward. No. 29 has done a great job of communicating with the rest of the secondary and making sure everyone knows where they're supposed to be.

Hayward was expected to be a huge component of this defense as soon as he was signed, considering he may know the defense better than any Raider on the roster. Hayward notably has played for Bradley and defensive backs coach Ron Milus -- and it shows on the field.

"Casey brings a lot of experience," Trayvon Mullen Jr. said. "He's a good guy, he helps everyone. He's been in the system for a long time so it's good to go to him and ask questions.

"He has a lot of knowledge of the defense, how to play certain routes in this scheme and how things will play out. ... He's also a great leader as well so it was a great pickup getting Casey."

Early Marcus Mariota/Nick Kwiatkoski "rivalry" brewing

While Marcus Mariota has looked fantastic in Training Camp so far, there's a certain linebacker that's been getting the best of him.

Mariota has looked more accurate and mobile than he's been in several years. The Raiders have a package of players that caters to Mariota's abilities to make plays with his arm and his feet, and it has been coming together pretty well. However, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski has been able to read Mariota perfectly on a couple of passes. He's intercepted No. 8 two times over the past two days.

"I think Marcus is a little mad at me right now, I messed with him after practice but it's all in good fun," Kwiatkoski said with a laugh.

"It's all fun and games, but I mean as a defensive player it's an exciting time to go out there and get an interception."

The two interceptions have made Head Coach Jon Gruden wonder if Kwiatkoski and Mariota are on the same wavelength and possibly sneaking off to the Strip for a beer or two.

"I think Marcus and Nick are roommates, I don't know what the deal is on that," Gruden said with a small grin on his face to the media Tuesday. "Mariota is off to a great start yesterday and he looks like the galloping ghost out there – and today he throws four incredible passes, and I think him and Nick are probably having a beer down at the Caesars Palace right now...

"But Nick is an instinctive player, you know when you're in zone coverage you're reading a quarterback and he telegraphed both of those throws. It's really kept [Mariota] from having one hell of a camp. And he is having a good camp, but he could be having an outstanding camp had it not been for a couple of interceptions."

Mad Maxx is back at it again

Another player that stuck out to me on the defensive side of the ball is defensive lineman ﻿Maxx Crosby﻿.

Raider Nation is already familiar with Mr. Crosby, the sack leader for the team the past two seasons. This offseason, it appears that Crosby has taken more on his shoulders to be a leader and set the tone for the defense. The Eastern Michigan standout looked fast and energized in his first day of pads. There were several occasions where he was able to beat his man off the line of scrimmage and get to the quarterback, with an array of rushes he's developed. Gruden expressed how pleased he's been with the work Crosby has been putting in this offseason to be better for the team.

"He leads our team in effort. He does," said Gruden. "You are talking about a guy that's here in the offseason. I think he lived in the facility. My car is here, his car is here. I drive by the facility and his car is still here. He gets [with] Ricky [NG], our food expert, our nutritionist, helps him with his diet.

"He's incredible. He's in incredible shape. He can go all day, and I tried to wear him out today with a fourth quarter pass rush in the last drill and he's ready for the 15th round. He wants to keep fighting. I love him. I love the way he's working, and guys look up to him."

Training Camp Practice: 8.3.21

View the best photos from the Raiders' first Training Camp practice in pads at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
1 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
2 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Parker Ehinger (62) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
3 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders guard Parker Ehinger (62) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
4 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
5 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
6 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Trey Quinn (14) and wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
7 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Trey Quinn (14) and wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
8 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Caleb Scott (10) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
9 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Caleb Scott (10) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
10 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
11 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
12 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
13 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
14 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
15 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
16 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive back De'Vante Bausby (41) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
17 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back De'Vante Bausby (41) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
18 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Shaun Crawford (40) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
19 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Shaun Crawford (40) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
20 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
21 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
22 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
23 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
24 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
25 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
26 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
27 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
28 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
29 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
30 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
31 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
32 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
33 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
34 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
35 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
36 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
37 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior offensive assistant John Morton on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
38 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders senior offensive assistant John Morton on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and guard/tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
39 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and guard/tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
40 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
41 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) and cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
42 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) and cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
43 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter Corliss Waitman (9) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
44 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders punter Corliss Waitman (9) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
45 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
46 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
47 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
48 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
49 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
50 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
51 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
52 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) and defensive tackle Niles Scott (78) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
53 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) and defensive tackle Niles Scott (78) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) and guard Parker Ehinger (62) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
54 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) and guard Parker Ehinger (62) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
55 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
56 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
57 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and assistant defensive backs coach Addison Lynch on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
58 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and assistant defensive backs coach Addison Lynch on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
59 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
60 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) and on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
61 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) and on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and tight end Matt Bushman (84) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
62 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and tight end Matt Bushman (84) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
63 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
64 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant defensive line coach Travis Smith on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
65 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders assistant defensive line coach Travis Smith on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Patrick Omameh (77) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
66 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Patrick Omameh (77) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) and defensive end Gerri Green (52) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
67 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) and defensive end Gerri Green (52) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
68 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
69 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
70 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Denzelle Good (71) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
71 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders guard Denzelle Good (71) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and tight end Nick Bowers (82) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
72 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and tight end Nick Bowers (82) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
73 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
74 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
75 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
76 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
77 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
78 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
79 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
80 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
81 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Trey Quinn (14) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
82 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Trey Quinn (14) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
83 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
84 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
85 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
86 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
87 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Stills (56) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
88 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Stills (56) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
89 / 90

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
90 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Quick Hits: Coach Gruden encouraged by offensive line improvement, culture of the team

Read through for some of the best quotes from Head Coach Jon Gruden's Tuesday press conference.
news

What motivates Richie Incognito to keep playing?

The four-time Pro Bowler is hungrier than ever going into his 16th NFL season.
news

Rookie Training Camp Diary: Malcolm Koonce

Each week during Training Camp, Raiders.com will be checking in with one of the 2021 draft picks for a slice of camp life.
news

Trey Ragas is willing to do 'everything somebody else don't want to do' in order to make Raiders' 53-man roster

The undrafted rookie from Louisiana-Lafayette has become an intriguing option at running back through Training Camp.
news

Quick Hits: Rich Bisaccia discusses what he's looking for from special teams this year

Here's some of the best quotes from Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia's Monday press conference.
news

Solomon Thomas, Yannick Ngakoue are new to the Raiders, but very familiar with success

The two offseason acquisitions are stepping up as leaders for the Raiders defense.
news

Tre'von Moehrig is focused on 'stacking the days up' and improving every day

The Spring Branch, Texas, native has been locked in since arriving to Las Vegas.
news

Quick Hits: DC Gus Bradley stresses importance of consistency on field, excited about defense's potential

Here are some of the best soundbites from Friday's media availability with Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley.
news

Maxx Crosby, Clelin Ferrell setting an example for their new teammates

The 2019 draft classmates will be depended on to set a precedent for the rest of new Raiders' defensive linemen.
news

Quick Hits: OC Greg Olson discusses O-line development, new weapons on offense

Read through for some of the best quotes from Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson's Thursday morning press conference.
news

Henry Ruggs III's rising confidence and strength training is paying dividends 

Ruggs has taken action this offseason to be physically prepared for his sophomore campaign.
Advertising