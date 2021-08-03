Training Camp Notebook: Nick Kwiatkoski, Casey Hayward Jr. bring necessary veteran presence 

Early Marcus Mariota/Nick Kwiatkoski "rivalry" brewing

While Marcus Mariota has looked fantastic in Training Camp so far, there's a certain linebacker that's been getting the best of him.

Mariota has looked more accurate and mobile than he's been in several years. The Raiders have a package of players that caters to Mariota's abilities to make plays with his arm and his feet, and it has been coming together pretty well. However, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski has been able to read Mariota perfectly on a couple of passes. He's intercepted No. 8 two times over the past two days.

"I think Marcus is a little mad at me right now, I messed with him after practice but it's all in good fun," Kwiatkoski said with a laugh.

"It's all fun and games, but I mean as a defensive player it's an exciting time to go out there and get an interception."

The two interceptions have made Head Coach Jon Gruden wonder if Kwiatkoski and Mariota are on the same wavelength and possibly sneaking off to the Strip for a beer or two.

"I think Marcus and Nick are roommates, I don't know what the deal is on that," Gruden said with a small grin on his face to the media Tuesday. "Mariota is off to a great start yesterday and he looks like the galloping ghost out there – and today he throws four incredible passes, and I think him and Nick are probably having a beer down at the Caesars Palace right now...