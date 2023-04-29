Player Profile: Get to know WR Tre Tucker

The Silver and Black added some speed to their receiving corps with Cincinnati receiver Tre Tucker, selected with the 100th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Learn more about the wide receiver below.
Name: Tre Tucker
Position: WR
Height/Weight: 5-foot-9, 182 pounds
Hometown: Akron, Ohio
School: Cincinnati
1. Tucker, a team captain in his final season with the Bearcats, truly excelled on special teams over his collegiate career. He posted a career 1,670 kickoff return yards and two kickoff return touchdowns – one of which was for 99 yards. He finished fifth all-time in kickoff return average (24.93) and third in kickoff return yards in the Cincinnati record books.
2. The speedster tied for the fifth fastest 40-yard dash among receivers at the 2023 Scouting Combine at 4.4 seconds, but clocked a 4.37 at Cincinnati's Pro Day.
He caught the eye of The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, who ranked Turner at No. 67 on the 2022 College Football Freaks List for his ability to squat 600 pounds as well as his impressive 16 reps of 225 pounds on bench press.
3. Tucker has 12 siblings – eight brothers and four sisters.
"My family played a huge part in my success at Cincinnati. I really appreciate their support," Tucker told The Draft Network. "There was a lot of fighting and arguments growing up (laughs). That's family."
With the 100th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders selected wide receiver Tre Tucker.