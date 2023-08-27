'I just had to trust the process': Tyree Wilson's return to home state highlights the Raiders' last preseason game

The big headline coming out of Dallas was ﻿Tyree Wilson getting his feet wet. The first-round pick has been eased back into practice over the past two weeks following a foot injury suffered at Texas Tech last season. The edge rusher showed glimpses of what's to come in the regular season, casually tossing around a few blockers at the line of scrimmage.

"Got him out there in a game field. He had padded practices this week. I thought he showed up a little bit," McDaniels said of Wilson's debut. "I'll have to see the film just to know exactly how it went, but just another positive step in the right direction."

It was also a great moment for the Henderson, Texas, native who grew up roughly 160 miles east of AT&T Stadium.

"It felt good, I just had to trust the process," Wilson said his first NFL game. "I was eager to get back on the field right away, but I trusted the trainers and trusted the coaches and the personnel department to have the right plan to get back me on the field at the right time. And I feel like coming back to Texas was the right time to get on the field.