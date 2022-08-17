Tyron Johnson, DJ Turner leaning on each other through Training Camp

Tyron Johnson had a good feeling DJ Turner was going to pop off last Sunday.

The two receivers with similar journeys have been supportive of each other as teammates in Las Vegas. Both endured the stereotype of simply being "speed guys" coming out of college while being successful kick and punt return specialists.

Since the beginning of Training Camp, it's been noticeable that the two have been working on improvements to their game since last season. The proof is in the pudding, stemming from how they've looked in the first two preseason games.

"We try to bring each other up as much as we can," Turner said about his relationship with Johnson. "He kind of comes from a similar background, being undrafted, being on the practice squad for a couple years. He helps me out a lot.