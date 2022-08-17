Tyron Johnson, DJ Turner leaning on each other through Training Camp

Tyron Johnson had a good feeling DJ Turner was going to pop off last Sunday.
The two receivers with similar journeys have been supportive of each other as teammates in Las Vegas. Both endured the stereotype of simply being "speed guys" coming out of college while being successful kick and punt return specialists.
Since the beginning of Training Camp, it's been noticeable that the two have been working on improvements to their game since last season. The proof is in the pudding, stemming from how they've looked in the first two preseason games.
"We try to bring each other up as much as we can," Turner said about his relationship with Johnson. "He kind of comes from a similar background, being undrafted, being on the practice squad for a couple years. He helps me out a lot.
"We were literally in the team meeting the night before the game, he came up to me and was like, 'I feel like you're about to score.' I was like, 'Thank you. I need you to bring that good energy to me.' It's always an emotional roller coaster going through camp, competing, things like that. Just to have older guys have faith in you and bring that to you, it feels good."
Turner led the team in receiving yards last Sunday in Allegiant, with a spectacular 34-yard catch to the end zone. Meanwhile, Johnson has combined for three catches and 46 yards in his first two preseason games of the year.
The former Los Angeles Charger has proven that his speed makes him a viable part of this team, yet he wants people to notice his overall skillset as a receiver, and is working on the ability to showcase it on a consistent level.
"I wanted to be here. I want to make this team," Johnson told local media Wednesday. "Every day, just doing my job, working hard and being dependable. The guy that Josh [McDaniels] wants to put out there, he wants a dependable guy. A smart guy. Just being consistent and dependable will help me make this team."
"I just want to have the overall game," continued Johnson. "Route running, route depth, blocking – I want to showcase that I can do a lot more things than just speed."
The two said they've learned a lot since entering the league from the teammates they've been around, name dropping AFC West rival wideout Keenan Allen, Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow as a few. This upcoming game against the Miami Dolphins will be very imperative for both these receivers competing to crack the 53-man roster.
"[It's] really big," Turner said regarding this upcoming game. "Got to just take it day-by-day and try to make the most of every opportunity I get. Last week is over, it was great to get a win, great to have a big game – but this week is even more important. Got to have one more day of good practice, go to Miami have another have another good game. So that's the plan so far."
Johnson, like his teammate, is taking a day-by-day approach as camp continues, with another opportunity to showcase his skills to the coaching staff and teammates ensuing.
"All I can control is what I do every day," said Johnson. "Just trying to prove that I belong."
