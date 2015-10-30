UPDATED: Oakland Raiders Week 8 Injury Report

A look at the Raiders injury report.
|Pos
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|DT
|Denico Autry
|Concussion
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|LB
|Neiron Ball
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|DB
|TJ Carrie
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|DT
|Justin Ellis
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|CB
|Keith McGill
|Foot
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|S
|Charles Woodson
|Shoulder/Knee
|Did not part.
|Full
|Full
|Probable
A look at the Jets injury report.
|Pos
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|S
|Dion Bailey
|Hip
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|G
|Willie Colon
|Knee
|DNP
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|WR
|Eric Decker
|Knee
|DNP
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|T
|Breno Giacomini
|Thumb
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|RB
|Chris Ivory
|Hamstring
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|C
|Nick Mangold
|Neck
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|WR
|Chris Owusu
|Concussion/Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|RB
|Bilal Powell
|Ankle
|DNP
|Limited
|DNP
|Out
|S
|Calvin Pryor
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|P
|Ryan Quigley
|Right Shin
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|CB
|Buster Skrine
|Shoulder/Hand
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|WR
|Devin Smith
|Ankle
|Limited
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|CB
|Marcus Williams
|Hamstring
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|DE
|Leonard Williams
|Knee
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|DB
|Dexter McDougle
|Hand
|(not listed)
|Full
|Full
|Probable