UPDATED: Oakland Raiders Week 9 Injury Report

A look at the Raiders injury report.
|Pos
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|LB
|Neiron Ball
|Knee
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out
|CB
|TJ Carrie
|Shoulder/Hip
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|DE
|Khalil Mack
|Hamstring
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Full
|Probable
|S
|Taylor Mays
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|S
|Charles Woodson
|Shoulder/Knee
|Did not part.
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|S
|Larry Asante
|Knee
|(not listed)
|Limited
|Full
|Probable
A look at the Steelers Injury Report
|Pos
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|LB
|Terence Garvin
|Knee
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out
|WR
|Markus Wheaton
|Ankle
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Full
|Probable
|TE
|Matt Spaeth
|Knee
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out
|WR
|Martavis Bryant
|Illness
|Did not part.
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|LB
|James Harrision
|Not injury related
|Did not part.
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|CB
|William Gay
|Not injury related
|Did not part.
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|TE
|Heath Miller
|Not injury related
|Did not part.
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|DE
|Stephon Tuitt
|Knee
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|S
|Will Allen
|Ankle
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|QB
|Mike Vick
|Hamstring
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|S
|Mike Mitchell
|Concussion
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable