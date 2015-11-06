UPDATED: Oakland Raiders Week 9 Injury Report

Nov 06, 2015 at 04:40 AM

A look at the Raiders injury report.

Pos Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
LB Neiron Ball Knee Did not part. Did not part. Did not part. Out
CB TJ Carrie Shoulder/Hip Limited Limited Limited Questionable
DE Khalil Mack Hamstring Did not part. Limited Full Probable
S Taylor Mays Ankle Full Full Full Probable
S Charles Woodson Shoulder/Knee Did not part. Full Full Probable
S Larry Asante Knee (not listed) Limited Full Probable

A look at the Steelers Injury Report

Pos Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
LB Terence Garvin Knee Did not part. Did not part. Did not part. Out
WR Markus Wheaton Ankle Did not part. Limited Full Probable
TE Matt Spaeth Knee Did not part. Did not part. Did not part. Out
WR Martavis Bryant Illness Did not part. Full Full Probable
LB James Harrision Not injury related Did not part. Full Full Probable
CB William Gay Not injury related Did not part. Full Full Probable
TE Heath Miller Not injury related Did not part. Full Full Probable
DE Stephon Tuitt Knee Limited Full Full Probable
S Will Allen Ankle Limited Full Full Probable
QB Mike Vick Hamstring Full Full Full Probable
S Mike Mitchell Concussion Full Full Full Probable

