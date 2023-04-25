What did analysts say in pre-draft scouting reports of these current Raiders?

Maxx Crosby, Eastern Michigan

"The Condor" finished his college career with 41 tackles for loss, 20 sacks and two First Team All-MAC selections – making him one of the most decorated players in Eastern Michigan school history. Crosby was invited to the NFL Combine, where he ran a 4.66 40-yard dash with a 36-inch vertical jump. He was given an 85 athleticism score from NFL Next Gen Stats, which was the highest of all edge rushers who participated in the 2019 Scouting Combine.

According to NFL analyst Lance Zierlein, Crosby was a "developmental, long-limbed defensive end who needs a year or two of bulking up before he's ready to see the field. He's long and flexible and will flash on tape as both a rusher and run defender." Zierlein also wrote that if the edge rusher eventually "grows into his gangly frame, Crosby offers a higher ceiling than some Day 3 prospects he could be lumped in with."

"Stop it," Crosby said with a laugh when reading Zierlein's assessment.

Crosby heard his named called early on Day 3 by the Raiders as the 106th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He saw action a little earlier than Zierlein predicted, starting 10 games as a rookie. He finished his rookie campaign with 10 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and finished second in AP Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. The edge rusher has now led the team in sacks for three out of four of his NFL seasons.