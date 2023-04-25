What did analysts say in pre-draft scouting reports of these current Raiders?

Apr 25, 2023 at 01:15 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

You can either prove people right, or you can prove people wrong.

There are many NFL players that have reached superstar heights despite not having the same level of hype coming out of college. Maxx Crosby was recently part of an NFL video where he read one of his scouting reports from his days at Eastern Michigan in 2019. The Raiders edge rusher was considered "below average" talent who would materialize into "an average backup or special teamer." Thankfully for Raider Nation, Crosby has put in the work to defy the odds and exceed his scouting projections. Coming off his fourth season with the Silver and Black, he has 37.5 career sacks, two Pro Bowl selections and a Second Team All-Pro nod in 2021.

Along with Crosby, let's take a look at a few scouting reports from NFL.com of now Raiders and how their careers have panned out since.

Related Links

Maxx Crosby, Eastern Michigan

Prospect grade: 5.90 – Average Backup Or Special-Teamer

"The Condor" finished his college career with 41 tackles for loss, 20 sacks and two First Team All-MAC selections – making him one of the most decorated players in Eastern Michigan school history. Crosby was invited to the NFL Combine, where he ran a 4.66 40-yard dash with a 36-inch vertical jump. He was given an 85 athleticism score from NFL Next Gen Stats, which was the highest of all edge rushers who participated in the 2019 Scouting Combine.

According to NFL analyst Lance Zierlein, Crosby was a "developmental, long-limbed defensive end who needs a year or two of bulking up before he's ready to see the field. He's long and flexible and will flash on tape as both a rusher and run defender." Zierlein also wrote that if the edge rusher eventually "grows into his gangly frame, Crosby offers a higher ceiling than some Day 3 prospects he could be lumped in with."

"Stop it," Crosby said with a laugh when reading Zierlein's assessment.

Crosby heard his named called early on Day 3 by the Raiders as the 106th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He saw action a little earlier than Zierlein predicted, starting 10 games as a rookie. He finished his rookie campaign with 10 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and finished second in AP Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. The edge rusher has now led the team in sacks for three out of four of his NFL seasons.

"At the end of the day, no matter if you're a first-round pick, seventh-round pick, undrafted, all that matters is that once you get in the building, that's when your legacy starts," he said. "Whatever you put into it is exactly what you're going to get out of it."

Davante Adams, Fresno State

Prospect grade: 6.40 – Will Become Good Starter Within Two Years

Davante Adams had two of the most dominant seasons of college football, leading the nation in catches (131) and touchdowns (24) his sophomore year at Fresno State. After declaring for the 2014 NFL Draft, he received a 99 production score from Next Gen Stats, the highest of any receiver in his draft class.

NFL analyst Nolan Nawrocki projected Adams would be a top-50 pick. Nawrocki said the Fresno State receiver was "a long-limbed, sure-handed possession receiver with starter-caliber, positional traits." In his evaluation, he also wrote Adams "lacks top-end speed and strength" which he contributed to the 20-year-old "still growing into his body and developing core strength."

Adams would have to wait a bit longer than predicted to hear his name called, as he was selected 53rd overall by Green Bay. The Packers were ultimately a great landing spot for the young receiver, creating chemistry with NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and joining a wide receiver room with Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb. Adams did develop into a good starter for the Packers, however it didn't happen in a two-year span. The receiver battled with injuries over his rookie and sophomore campaigns. He began to put it all together on the field his third season in the league, posting nearly 1,000 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in 2016.

He's now one of the most prolific receivers in the league, with three straight first-team All-Pro selections, six straight Pro Bowl appearances and two receiving touchdown crowns. In his first season with the Raiders, he broke the franchise record for most receiving yards in a season (1,516 yards).

Nate Hobbs, Illinois

Prospect grade: 5.82 – Average Backup Or Special-Teamer

The Louisville, Kentucky, native had the benefit of being coached by former NFL Head Coach Lovie Smith at Illinois. Under Smith's wing, Nate Hobbs became a cornerback with eyes on him in the 2021 draft class, racking up 110 solo tackles, 11 pass deflections and three interceptions in 38 college appearances.

While NFL.com gave Hobbs a Day 3 projection, they also wrote that the 6-foot, 195-pounder was an "athletic cornerback with excellent combination of size and speed for the NFL game" and "his size and length can be a major factor in wrecking contested catches." An area of concern, according to the analysis, was that "his route recognition and instincts need to improve."

Hobbs became a Day 3 steal for the Silver and Black, selected with the 167th pick overall in the fifth round. After an impressive Training Camp and preseason, Hobbs was named the team's starting nickel cornerback as a rookie. His aggressive play and exceptional open-field tackling abilities translated to 74 total tackles, three tackles for loss, an interception and a sack. He also received a 80.1 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus, the highest of all rookie cornerbacks (min. 120 snaps) in 2021.

Hunter Renfrow, Clemson

Prospect grade: 6.10 – Good Backup With The Potential To Develop Into Starter

The walk-on receiver from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, left Clemson University as a two-time national champion and Burlsworth Trophy winner. Hunter Renfrow compiled 186 catches, 2,133 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in his college career.

Zierlein labeled the former Tiger as "a reliable, sure-handed slot receiver" who "creates catch opportunities for himself by varying route speed and running highly focused routes." He also praised Renfrow's clutch playmaking ability at Clemson, with 12 catches, 102 yards and two touchdowns grabs in two title game victories over Alabama.

The main knock on Renfrow coming out of college, by Zierlein and several scouts, was his perceived lack of size and speed as a receiver, claiming he'd "need to add more strength/mass to his frame." The Raiders took a chance on the accomplished receiver in the fifth round with the 149th pick. Despite being the 17th wide receiver taken, he currently has the seventh most catches and receiving yards of all players in his draft class.

He truly exploded on to the scene in his third season, with 103 catches, 1,038 receiving yards, nine touchdowns and a Pro Bowl nod in the process. Not bad for a walk-on college receiver taken on Day 3.

Photos: Raiders' 2023 Offseason Program - Phase One

View photos from Phase One of the Las Vegas Raiders' 2023 offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
1 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
2 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (24) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
3 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (24) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
4 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
5 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
6 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
7 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
8 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
9 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
10 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
11 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
12 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
13 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
14 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
15 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Duke Shelley (23) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
16 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Duke Shelley (23) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
17 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
18 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
19 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
20 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
21 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
22 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sebastian Gutierrez (70) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
23 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sebastian Gutierrez (70) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
24 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
25 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
26 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
27 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
28 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
29 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jordan Willis (99) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
30 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jordan Willis (99) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
31 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
32 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
33 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
34 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
35 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
36 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chris Lacy (14) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
37 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chris Lacy (14) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
38 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
39 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58), linebacker Robert Spillane (42) and linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
40 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58), linebacker Robert Spillane (42) and linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end O.J. Howard (88) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
41 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders tight end O.J. Howard (88) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
42 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
43 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
44 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
45 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (24) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
46 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (24) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
47 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
48 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
49 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
50 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
51 / 93

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
52 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
53 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
54 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
55 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
56 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jalen Elliott (40) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
57 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jalen Elliott (40) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
58 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
59 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
60 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
61 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
62 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
63 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
64 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
65 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
66 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
67 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
68 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end O.J. Howard (88) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
69 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders tight end O.J. Howard (88) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Bryce Cosby (44) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
70 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Bryce Cosby (44) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
71 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
72 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (82) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
73 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (82) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
74 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
75 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
76 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Duke Shelley (23) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
77 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Duke Shelley (23) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
78 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
79 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
80 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
81 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyler Johnson (18) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
82 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyler Johnson (18) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
83 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
84 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in a huddle at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
85 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in a huddle at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
86 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
87 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
88 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaquan Johnson (26) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
89 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaquan Johnson (26) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
90 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
91 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
92 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
93 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Rhett Lewis' 7-round Raiders mock draft

The full boat for the Silver and Black – all 12 picks – projected by NFL Network host and Raiders.com contributor Rhett Lewis.

news

Raiders 2023 Draft Preview: How to watch, draft order and more

Everything you need to know ahead of the NFL Draft, which begins April 27.

news

Dave Ziegler and staff using 'pressure' as motivation while preparing for the NFL Draft

The Raiders GM made it clear Friday that he's leaving no stone unturned when looking at who to select next week.

news

An updated look at the Las Vegas Raiders' full 2023 NFL Draft order

The Silver and Black have 12 picks for the upcoming draft in Kansas City.

news

Raiders fan and breast cancer survivor to announce a Day 3 pick at 2023 NFL Draft

The NFL is celebrating inspirational fans all over the globe during the draft, with one Silver and Black fan getting the chance to announce a selection.

news

Raiders Mailbag: The Silver and Black are almost on the clock

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards tackles some last-minute draft questions as the team gears up for next week in Kansas City, Missouri.

news

Raiders 2023 Mock Draft Tracker 11.0: One week to go

Take a look at the latest mock drafts from top analysts with the 2023 Draft around the corner.

news

Cornerback, offensive line, trade?: 4 first-round draft scenarios for the Raiders

NFL Network host and Raiders.com contributor Rhett Lewis breaks down options for the Silver and Black in the first round of the 2023 Draft.

news

Raiders host pro day for local and regional college prospects

"It's not every day you get to come out here and showcase your talents and your gifts in front of NFL coaches," said UNLV linebacker Austin Ajiake.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Diamonds in the rough on defense heading into the 2023 Draft

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards talks about who the Silver and Black could be eyeing on defense with two weeks left until the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Which Raiders' draft pick and class are considered the best all-time?

Sports Illustrated and NFL Network named their picks of each team's top draft selection historically.

Latest Content

news

What did analysts say in pre-draft scouting reports of these current Raiders?

Apr 25, 2023

A look at NFL.com's pre-draft analysis and scouting reports on a few Silver and Black stars of today.

news

Rhett Lewis' 7-round Raiders mock draft

Apr 25, 2023

The full boat for the Silver and Black – all 12 picks – projected by NFL Network host and Raiders.com contributor Rhett Lewis.

video

Maxx Crosby reads his pre-draft analysis from 2019 | Expert Opinions

Apr 25, 2023

Defensive end Maxx Crosby looks back at his draft profile.

news

Raiders 2023 Draft Preview: How to watch, draft order and more

Apr 24, 2023

Everything you need to know ahead of the NFL Draft, which begins April 27.

gallery

Photos: Bike rack unveiling at Allegiant Stadium

Apr 24, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders joined local public officials for the unveiling of new bike racks and safe bike travel paths for guests who arrive to Allegiant Stadium via bicycle.

news

Davante Adams' youth football camp reaches new heights in second year in Las Vegas

Apr 24, 2023

The Raiders All-Pro receiver hosted nearly 600 kids at his youth football camp at Spring Valley High School last Saturday.

video

Thayer Munford Jr. broke his couch celebrating after being drafted by the Raiders

Apr 24, 2023

Watch as tackle Thayer Munford Jr. discusses his draft night experience.

video

Beast Mode Highlights: Marshawn Lynch's top plays as a Raider

Apr 22, 2023

Watch the best highlights from Raiders legend Marshawn Lynch's career in the Silver and Black.

news

Dave Ziegler and staff using 'pressure' as motivation while preparing for the NFL Draft

Apr 21, 2023

The Raiders GM made it clear Friday that he's leaving no stone unturned when looking at who to select next week.

audio

Biggest takeaways from Dave Ziegler's pre-draft presser | 2023 NFL Draft | UFR

Apr 21, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal shares his takeaways from General Manager Dave Ziegler's pre-draft press conference on this edition of Upon Further Review.

news

Raiders announce additions to coaching staff

Apr 21, 2023

The latest updates to Head Coach Josh McDaniels' staff for the 2023 season.

audio

Dave Ziegler's Full Pre-Draft Press Conference - 4.21.23 | 2023 NFL Draft

Apr 21, 2023

General Manager Dave Ziegler addresses the media prior to the 2023 NFL Draft from Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

View All
Advertising