What They're Saying: Bears discuss 'smart,' 'crafty' wide receiver Hunter Renfrow

"He's a smart football player. He's a really good football player. Very crafty. Before you know it, the guy will have a 15-yard return, he can take it to 30 yards, he's just a good football player." – Bears special teams coordinator Chris Tabor

"He can do a lot of different things for them – special teams and obviously, playing offense. He's a tough guy to cover. You obviously have to be aware of where he's at, but you can't just lock in on him because they've got guys across the board in Waller and Ruggs and all those guys." – Bears linebacker Alec Ogletree