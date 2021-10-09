What They're Saying: Bears discuss 'smart,' 'crafty' wide receiver Hunter Renfrow

Oct 09, 2021 at 11:00 AM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Here's what Chicago Bears' coaches and players said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 5 matchup.

On the Raiders offense:

"They're a high-powered offense. They have pieces across the board that can go out there and put up points, make those 50/50 catches and they can run the ball as well." – Bears linebacker Alec Ogletree

On WR Hunter Renfrow:

"He's a smart football player. He's a really good football player. Very crafty. Before you know it, the guy will have a 15-yard return, he can take it to 30 yards, he's just a good football player." – Bears special teams coordinator Chris Tabor

"He can do a lot of different things for them – special teams and obviously, playing offense. He's a tough guy to cover. You obviously have to be aware of where he's at, but you can't just lock in on him because they've got guys across the board in Waller and Ruggs and all those guys." – Bears linebacker Alec Ogletree

"Renfrow does a great job of winning leverages and he's building a nice career doing that." – Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai

On QB Derek Carr:

"I think he's playing at the highest level I've seen him play. … He can throw the rock, he can avoid, he scrambles to pass and he's got his eyes up the field. They've got targets that they can hit at all levels of the field and he can make all those throws." – Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai

"I know he's a competitor and I know we're going to have our hands full come Sunday." – Bears linebacker Khalil Mack

Related Links

On TE Darren Waller:

"He plays with an aggressive mindset. He attacks the ball when he's catching it, he's got a good catch radius and he's got good speed." – Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai

On the Raiders' defensive line:

"They're talented. It's a tough front coached by Rod Marinelli. The style of football he plays and coaches and preaches to those guys – it's a tough interior and the D-ends are some of the best in the NFL." – Bears center Sam Mustipher

Practice Photos: Friday 10.8.21

The Silver and Black get one last practice in at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before hosting the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
1 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
2 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
3 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
4 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
5 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
6 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
7 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
8 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
9 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
10 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
11 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
12 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
13 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
14 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
15 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
16 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
17 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
18 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
19 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
20 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
21 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
22 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) and defensive line coach Rod Marinelli during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
23 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) and defensive line coach Rod Marinelli during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) and tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
24 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) and tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
25 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
26 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
27 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
28 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
29 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
30 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
31 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
32 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Jordan Simmons (60) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
33 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders guard Jordan Simmons (60) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
34 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
35 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
36 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
37 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
38 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
39 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
40 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
41 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
42 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (48) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
43 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (48) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
44 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
45 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
46 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
47 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
48 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
49 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant defensive backs coach Addison Lynch during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
50 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders assistant defensive backs coach Addison Lynch during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kyle Sloter (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
51 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kyle Sloter (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in a huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
52 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in a huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
53 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
54 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
55 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
56 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Robert Jackson (41) and wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
57 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Robert Jackson (41) and wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
58 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
59 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
60 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) and offensive coordinator Greg Olson during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
61 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) and offensive coordinator Greg Olson during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
62 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and tackle Jackson Barton (78) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
63 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and tackle Jackson Barton (78) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
64 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
65 / 91

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
66 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
67 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
68 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
69 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
70 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
71 / 91

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
72 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
73 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
74 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Robert Jackson (41) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
75 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Robert Jackson (41) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jordan Brown (38) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
76 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jordan Brown (38) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
77 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
78 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
79 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) and assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
80 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) and assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
81 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37), safety Roderic Teamer (33), safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
82 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37), safety Roderic Teamer (33), safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
83 / 91

The Las Vegas Raiders during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
84 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
85 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
86 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
87 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
88 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
89 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
90 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
91 / 91

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising