What They're Saying: Bears discuss 'smart,' 'crafty' wide receiver Hunter Renfrow

Here's what Chicago Bears' coaches and players said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 5 matchup.
On the Raiders offense:
"They're a high-powered offense. They have pieces across the board that can go out there and put up points, make those 50/50 catches and they can run the ball as well." – Bears linebacker Alec Ogletree
On WR Hunter Renfrow:
"He's a smart football player. He's a really good football player. Very crafty. Before you know it, the guy will have a 15-yard return, he can take it to 30 yards, he's just a good football player." – Bears special teams coordinator Chris Tabor
"He can do a lot of different things for them – special teams and obviously, playing offense. He's a tough guy to cover. You obviously have to be aware of where he's at, but you can't just lock in on him because they've got guys across the board in Waller and Ruggs and all those guys." – Bears linebacker Alec Ogletree
"Renfrow does a great job of winning leverages and he's building a nice career doing that." – Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai
On QB Derek Carr:
"I think he's playing at the highest level I've seen him play. … He can throw the rock, he can avoid, he scrambles to pass and he's got his eyes up the field. They've got targets that they can hit at all levels of the field and he can make all those throws." – Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai
"I know he's a competitor and I know we're going to have our hands full come Sunday." – Bears linebacker Khalil Mack
On TE Darren Waller:
"He plays with an aggressive mindset. He attacks the ball when he's catching it, he's got a good catch radius and he's got good speed." – Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai
On the Raiders' defensive line:
"They're talented. It's a tough front coached by Rod Marinelli. The style of football he plays and coaches and preaches to those guys – it's a tough interior and the D-ends are some of the best in the NFL." – Bears center Sam Mustipher
