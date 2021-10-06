Raiders-Bears Week 5 Injury Report

The Las Vegas Raiders are turning the page quickly to the Chicago Bears. In the first injury report of Week 5, cornerback Damon Arnette (groin), running back Peyton Barber (toe), tight end Derek Carrier (pectoral) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (toe) were all non-participants in practice after sustaining injuries during Monday night's game.
Running back Josh Jacobs (ankle) was limited, alongside safety Johnathan Abram (shoulder) and tackle Kolton Miller (knee).
Las Vegas Raiders:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Johnathan Abram
|S
|Shoulder
|LP
|Damon Arnette
|CB
|Groin
|DNP
|Peyton Barber
|RB
|Toe
|DNP
|Derek Carrier
|TE
|Pectoral
|DNP
|Nate Hobbs
|CB
|Shoulder
|FP
|Alec Ingold
|FB
|Shoulder
|FP
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|Ankle
|LP
|Cory Littleton
|LB
|Shoulder/Rib
|FP
|Kolton Miller
|T
|Knee
|LP
|Trayvon Mullen Jr.
|CB
|Toe
|DNP
|Hunter Renfrow
|WR
|Ankle
|FP
|Darren Waller
|TE
|Knee
|FP
Chicago Bears:
For the Bears, six players did not participate in Wednesday's practice. Notably, linebacker Khalil Mack (ribs/foot) and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (groin) were sidelined, while wide receiver Darnell Mooney was limited with a groin injury.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Jesse James
|TE
|NIR-Personal
|DNP
|Akiem Hicks
|DT
|Groin
|DNP
|J.P. Holtz
|TE
|Quad
|DNP
|Joel Iyiegbuniwe
|LB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Khalil Mack
|LB
|Ribs/Foot
|DNP
|David Montgomery
|RB
|Knee
|DNP
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|Groin
|LP
|Deon Bush
|DB
|Shoulder
|FP
|Andy Dalton
|QB
|Knee
|FP
|Tashaun Gipson Sr.
|DB
|Hamstring
|FP
|Jesper Horsted
|TE
|Knee
|FP
|Damien Williams
|RB
|Quad
|FP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed