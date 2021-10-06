Raiders-Bears Week 5 Injury Report

Oct 06, 2021
Rachel Gossen

The Las Vegas Raiders are turning the page quickly to the Chicago Bears. In the first injury report of Week 5, cornerback Damon Arnette (groin), running back Peyton Barber (toe), tight end Derek Carrier (pectoral) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (toe) were all non-participants in practice after sustaining injuries during Monday night's game.

Running back Josh Jacobs (ankle) was limited, alongside safety Johnathan Abram (shoulder) and tackle Kolton Miller (knee).

Las Vegas Raiders:

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Johnathan Abram S Shoulder LP
Damon Arnette CB Groin DNP
Peyton Barber RB Toe DNP
Derek Carrier TE Pectoral DNP
Nate Hobbs CB Shoulder FP
Alec Ingold FB Shoulder FP
Josh Jacobs RB Ankle LP
Cory Littleton LB Shoulder/Rib FP
Kolton Miller T Knee LP
Trayvon Mullen Jr. CB Toe DNP
Hunter Renfrow WR Ankle FP
Darren Waller TE Knee FP

Chicago Bears:

For the Bears, six players did not participate in Wednesday's practice. Notably, linebacker Khalil Mack (ribs/foot) and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (groin) were sidelined, while wide receiver Darnell Mooney was limited with a groin injury.

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Jesse James TE NIR-Personal DNP
Akiem Hicks DT Groin DNP
J.P. Holtz TE Quad DNP
Joel Iyiegbuniwe LB Hamstring DNP
Khalil Mack LB Ribs/Foot DNP
David Montgomery RB Knee DNP
Darnell Mooney WR Groin LP
Deon Bush DB Shoulder FP
Andy Dalton QB Knee FP
Tashaun Gipson Sr. DB Hamstring FP
Jesper Horsted TE Knee FP
Damien Williams RB Quad FP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

