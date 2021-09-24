What They're Saying: Dolphins talk Raiders' stout defense, 'explosive' Darren Waller

Sep 24, 2021 at 10:58 AM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

MIAWhatSaying_thumb_092421

Notable comments from the Miami Dolphins' coaches and players about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 3 matchup.

On the Raiders defense:

"They've got a lot of good players. Obviously, their front is causing some havoc and they've got some really good players on the edge, covering." – Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett

"Those guys just fly around to the ball. They play hard." – Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin

On tight end Darren Waller:

"He's a very explosive player. … He's very productive for them. He's a big target, he's fast, he can run. He's got great hands, good body control, very good tight end. One of the better receiving tight ends in the league for sure." – Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer

"You really just can't identify him as a certain position because he's listed as a tight end, but he has the ball skills and route-running of a receiver. … He's one of the best tight ends in the league in my opinion if you want to label him as a tight end. He really does everything really well." – Dolphins safety Brandon Jones

"When you're that big and fast, and strong too – he's a tough cover." – Dolphins safety Eric Rowe

Related Links

On quarterback Derek Carr:

"He's done a great job of taking total control of that offense, putting them in good positions to have success. He finds the matchups, he knows what defenses he's looking at." – Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores

"He's rolling. When I watch the film, he's making very decisive throws. He's taking what the defense is giving him and he's taking really good shots when he needs to." – Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones

"This is probably the best year he's had going into the season. He's making a lot of big plays for them. He's playing well for them, and we've just got to be prepared for that." – Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah

"He's just been so efficient. When you watch, he's getting the ball out. When there's opportunities to take shots, he's taking advantage of those and that's on every single down and every single personnel. That's what makes him tough." – Dolphins defensive back Jason McCourty

On wide receiver Hunter Renfrow:

"He does a very good job of understanding leverage. He's a very good route runner, he's very tough. He can make tough catches; he's got good hands. He seems to have a really good rapport with Carr, who's making very good decisions and I would say, is playing at a very high level right now." – Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer

Practice Photos: Thursday 9.23.21

View the best photos from practice as the Silver and Black prepare for their Week 3 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
1 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr.'s (27) helmet on the field during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
2 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr.'s (27) helmet on the field during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
3 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
4 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
5 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
6 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and running back Kenyan Drake (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
7 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and running back Kenyan Drake (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
8 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
9 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
10 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
11 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jordan Brown (38) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
12 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jordan Brown (38) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
13 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (56) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
14 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (56) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
15 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
16 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
17 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
18 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
19 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (48) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
20 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (48) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
21 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
22 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) and center Jimmy Morrissey (65) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
23 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) and center Jimmy Morrissey (65) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
24 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
25 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
26 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver David Moore (88) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
27 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver David Moore (88) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
28 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
29 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
30 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) and guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
31 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) and guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) and tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
32 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) and tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
33 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
34 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
35 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
36 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) and cornerback Robert Jackson (41) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
37 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) and cornerback Robert Jackson (41) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) and cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
38 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) and cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jordan Brown (38) and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
39 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jordan Brown (38) and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
40 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) and coaching assistant Jeff Leonardo during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
41 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) and coaching assistant Jeff Leonardo during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
42 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
43 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
44 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
45 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
46 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
47 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
48 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) and tackle Jackson Barton (78) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
49 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) and tackle Jackson Barton (78) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70), tight end Foster Moreau (87), assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, guard Jordan Simmons (60) and center Nick Martin (66) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
50 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70), tight end Foster Moreau (87), assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, guard Jordan Simmons (60) and center Nick Martin (66) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
51 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47), kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
52 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47), kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus George Atkinson and Head Coach Jon Gruden during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
53 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus George Atkinson and Head Coach Jon Gruden during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
54 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
55 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
56 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
57 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant defensive backs coach Addison Lynch during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
58 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders assistant defensive backs coach Addison Lynch during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
59 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
60 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
61 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Darius Philon/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant defensive line coach Travis Smith during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
62 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders assistant defensive line coach Travis Smith during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Darius Philon/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (48) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
63 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (48) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (95) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
64 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (95) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
65 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
66 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
67 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
68 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
69 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant special teams coach Byron Storer, punter AJ Cole (6), kicker Daniel Carlson (2), Trent Sieg during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
70 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders assistant special teams coach Byron Storer, punter AJ Cole (6), kicker Daniel Carlson (2), Trent Sieg during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
71 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
72 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
73 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
74 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
75 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
76 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jordan Brown (38) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
77 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jordan Brown (38) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
78 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
79 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
80 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
81 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
82 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
83 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
84 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
85 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (26) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
86 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (26) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
87 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) and guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
88 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) and guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
89 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
90 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
91 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
92 / 92

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Pick Six: The Raiders will try to avenge 'The Ghost of Christmas Past'

The Las Vegas Raiders get their rematch against the Miami Dolphins after their last-second loss to the team last season.
news

Raiders-Dolphins Week 3 Injury Report: Josh Jacobs doubtful, three Raiders ruled out

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Miami Dolphins.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders' Week 3 rematch with the Dolphins in the desert

After spoiling the Steelers' home opener, the Raiders return to Vegas for a rematch against the Dolphins; take a look at who the experts are picking.
news

Raiders vs. Dolphins: How to watch the Week 3 battle

The Las Vegas Raiders look to continue their winning streak this Sunday when hosting the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
Advertising