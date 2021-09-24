What They're Saying: Dolphins talk Raiders' stout defense, 'explosive' Darren Waller

Notable comments from the Miami Dolphins' coaches and players about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 3 matchup.
On the Raiders defense:
"They've got a lot of good players. Obviously, their front is causing some havoc and they've got some really good players on the edge, covering." – Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett
"Those guys just fly around to the ball. They play hard." – Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin
On tight end Darren Waller:
"He's a very explosive player. … He's very productive for them. He's a big target, he's fast, he can run. He's got great hands, good body control, very good tight end. One of the better receiving tight ends in the league for sure." – Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer
"You really just can't identify him as a certain position because he's listed as a tight end, but he has the ball skills and route-running of a receiver. … He's one of the best tight ends in the league in my opinion if you want to label him as a tight end. He really does everything really well." – Dolphins safety Brandon Jones
"When you're that big and fast, and strong too – he's a tough cover." – Dolphins safety Eric Rowe
On quarterback Derek Carr:
"He's done a great job of taking total control of that offense, putting them in good positions to have success. He finds the matchups, he knows what defenses he's looking at." – Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores
"He's rolling. When I watch the film, he's making very decisive throws. He's taking what the defense is giving him and he's taking really good shots when he needs to." – Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones
"This is probably the best year he's had going into the season. He's making a lot of big plays for them. He's playing well for them, and we've just got to be prepared for that." – Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah
"He's just been so efficient. When you watch, he's getting the ball out. When there's opportunities to take shots, he's taking advantage of those and that's on every single down and every single personnel. That's what makes him tough." – Dolphins defensive back Jason McCourty
On wide receiver Hunter Renfrow:
"He does a very good job of understanding leverage. He's a very good route runner, he's very tough. He can make tough catches; he's got good hands. He seems to have a really good rapport with Carr, who's making very good decisions and I would say, is playing at a very high level right now." – Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer
