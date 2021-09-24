What They're Saying: Dolphins talk Raiders' stout defense, 'explosive' Darren Waller

On quarterback Derek Carr:

"He's done a great job of taking total control of that offense, putting them in good positions to have success. He finds the matchups, he knows what defenses he's looking at." – Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores

"He's rolling. When I watch the film, he's making very decisive throws. He's taking what the defense is giving him and he's taking really good shots when he needs to." – Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones

"This is probably the best year he's had going into the season. He's making a lot of big plays for them. He's playing well for them, and we've just got to be prepared for that." – Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah