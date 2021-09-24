Raiders vs. Dolphins: How to watch the Week 3 battle

The Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) look to continue their winning streak this Sunday when hosting the Miami Dolphins (1-1) at Allegiant Stadium.
Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game:
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins
Allegiant Stadium
Sunday, September 26
1:05 p.m. PDT
|Television Broadcast Information
|Network:
|CBS
|Play-by-play:
|Ian Eagle
|Color Analyst:
|Charles Davis
|Sideline/Field:
|Evan Washburn
|Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Play-by-play:
|Brent Musburger
|Color Analyst:
|Lincoln Kennedy
|National Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|Compass Media Networks
|Play-by-play:
|Kevin Ray
|Color Analyst:
|Chad Brown
|Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Play-by-play:
|Cristian Echeverria
|Color Analyst:
|Harry Ruiz
Watch the game in-market on our official Raiders mobile app for users in the markets where the television broadcast is carried. The livestream will also be available for web users on Raiders.com via iOS mobile devices.
Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.
Watch on Mobile
Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:
- Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)
- Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)
*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Make sure to allow location access for your device.
- Apple App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Raiders > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'
- Android App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Connections > Location > Raiders > Permissions > Turn Location toggle on
- Apple Mobile Web Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'
NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free 7-day trial and cancel at any time.
Follow Along on Social
Postgame Coverage
After the game, catch "The 5th Quarter," Raiders.com's official postgame podcast, for a recap of the matchup along with instant reactions and takeaways from a rotating cast of co-hosts.
