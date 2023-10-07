What They're Saying: Packers prepare to face the 'best in the league' in Davante Adams 

Oct 07, 2023 at 10:37 AM
maileena-f-headshot-2023
Maileena Faaita

Digital Content Associate

The Raiders are set for a primetime meeting with the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. Take a look at what the Packers' players and coaches had to say about the Week 5 matchup.

On WR Davante Adams

"I don't know if there is a lot to help against a player of that caliber. If he's not the best, he is certainly right there. Every time he goes out on the field, every snap, you better know where he's lined, you better have a plan for him because he can take over a game. We've seen it first-hand over the years and I think just some of the plays he's made this season through four games have been unbelievable but it doesn't ever surprise me because I've seen him do it for years. Just a guy that we've got a ton of respect for – not only the player, the person, the competitor – and we're going to have our hands full with him." - Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur

"It's going to be cool seeing him out there on the field. He was a great guy in this locker room, great teammate, and excited to get a chance to go out there and play against him and compete against him." - Packers DL Kenny Clark

"It's pretty evident he's the best in the league. He's just quick, I could go on and on but he's the best. I'm going to leave it at that" - Packers CB Jaire Alexander

"He's a special player. He does it every day at practice, he does it every day in the game and he's a guy that we're going to have to step up and handle business against him because he's a good player." - Packers QB Jordan Love

"He's definitely taught me a lot just within your pace to the game, how you can kind of go out there and play basketball, play freely. You don't have to be so robotic and then when the opportunity is there, when it presents itself go make that play that you been doing for your whole life. So, like you said, I'm a huge fan of him. I think he's one of the best in the game but you guys know that." - Packers RB Aaron Jones

"I think he's one of the greatest to ever do it. I think he just is kind of in his own world out there in terms of on his own level. He does a lot of things that a lot of guys can't do." - Packers WR Christian Watson

Related Links

On RB Josh Jacobs

"I think he's starting to find his groove. You saw it last week, he was able to break some tackles. This guy's got incredible balance. He's got incredible hands. He can make you miss and there's nothing he can't do. I think he is a guy that you have to have a plan for when you're approaching him in terms of how you want to tackle him." - Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur

"Great running back. He can do everything. He can do it all." - Packers DL Kenny Clark

On DE Maxx Crosby

"I just think it's his tenacity of which he plays the game. Obviously, he's incredibly talented but I don't know if I've ever seen a guy that works as hard as he does and can sustain that for 70 plays. He rarely comes out of the game and he's going to give you everything he has on every play. ... It's every play, he's relentless. If you think you have him blocked for a second and you let up, he ends up finding a way to swim you or maneuver around you and hit the quarterback. He is constantly hitting the quarterback, whether the quarterback's got the ball in his hands or not or he's just releasing it. This guy is a special player. He's one of the best players in this league." - Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur

On K Daniel Carlson:

"To compete all our lives and finally play in a game where we're actually wearing jerseys and competing against each other is going to be awesome, so really excited." - Packers K Anders Carlson

"I think it's some intentional fortitude to the player and what he's done. Tedious reparation of the simplest movements, I think is what really the whole battery is about. Him and AJ out there have been together a long time. ... I think the repetitions that they've had together, going through some adversity early in his career and being able to come back from that. Mental toughness being your best, regardless to the circumstance. I think he's learned how to master that as well. A lot of credit goes to him and his work ethic." - Packers assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia

Practice Photos: Thursday 10.05.23

View the best photos from practice as the Silver and Black prepare for their Week 5 matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Matthew Edwards during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
1 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Matthew Edwards during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive line coach Rob Leonard during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
2 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive line coach Rob Leonard during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
3 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
4 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
5 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
6 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
7 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
8 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
9 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
10 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (27) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
11 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (27) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
12 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) and running back Sincere McCormick (47) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
13 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) and running back Sincere McCormick (47) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
14 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sebastian Gutierrez (76) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
15 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sebastian Gutierrez (76) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Noah Togiai (88) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
16 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Noah Togiai (88) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
17 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
18 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
19 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
20 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
21 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
22 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Malik Reed (52) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
23 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Malik Reed (52) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
24 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
25 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
26 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
27 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
28 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
29 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
30 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
31 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
32 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
33 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
34 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) in a huddle during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
35 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) in a huddle during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
36 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
37 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
38 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
39 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
40 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
41 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
42 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
43 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
44 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
45 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (27) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
46 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (27) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (27) and wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
47 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (27) and wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
48 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
49 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
50 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

What They're Saying: Keenan Allen excited to go up against 'ball hawk' Marcus Peters

Take a look at what the Los Angeles Chargers had to say about the Raiders going into Week 4.
news

What They're Saying: Steelers' Kenny Pickett holds 'huge amount of respect' for Maxx Crosby

Take a look at what the Pittsburgh Steelers had to say about the Raiders going into Week 3.
news

What They're Saying: Bills gearing up to play a 'determined rushing attack' in the Raiders offense 

Take a look at what the Buffalo Bills had to say about the Raiders going into Week 2.
news

What They're Saying: Patrick Surtain II, Broncos prepare to face a 'technician' in Davante Adams

Take a look at what Denver Broncos' players and coaches had to say about the Raiders going into Week 1.
news

What They're Saying: Analysts share thoughts on 2023 Training Camp

See what NFL Network analysts are saying about the Silver and Black through two weeks of camp.
news

What They're Saying: NFL analysts weigh in on Raiders draft class

Analysts around the media give their first impressions of the Silver and Black's 2023 draft.
news

What They're Saying: Media weighs in on Raiders' free agency moves

What did top NFL analysts have to say about the Silver and Black's notable signings?
news

What They're Saying: Players, media awed by Raiders facilities during Pro Bowl 

Take a look at what people around the league said about Raiders HQ and Allegiant Stadium throughout 2023 Pro Bowl week.
news

What They're Saying: Travis Kelce, Chiefs see Maxx Crosby as 'an absolute game-wrecker'

Take a look at what Kansas City Chiefs' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 18 matchup.
news

What They're Saying: 49ers preparing for 'one of the best players we've faced all year' in Maxx Crosby

Take a look at what San Francisco 49ers' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 17 matchup.
news

What They're Saying: Steelers' Mike Tomlin 'can't say enough' about Chandler Jones

Take a look at what Pittsburgh Steelers' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 16 matchup.

Latest Content

gallery

Practice Photos: Saturday 10.7.23

Oct 07, 2023

View the best photos from the Silver and Black's final practice before Monday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
news

Pick Six: The Carlson Bowl, Jimmy Garoppolo's return and more headline primetime matchup against Green Bay Packers

Oct 07, 2023

Read through for six storylines as the Silver and Black host the Packers.
news

Raiders-Packers Week 5 Injury Report: Nate Hobbs ruled out, Davante Adams questionable

Oct 07, 2023

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Green Bay Packers.
video

Coach McDaniels: 'This is another real big test for us'

Oct 07, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels on final preparations for the Green Bay Packers, cornerback Jakorian Bennett and defensive end Tyree Wilson.
news

What They're Saying: Packers prepare to face the 'best in the league' in Davante Adams 

Oct 07, 2023

Take a look at what Packers' coaches and players had to say about the Week 5 matchup. 
audio

Coach McDaniels Presser - 10.7.23 | Week 5 vs. Packers | RPP

Oct 07, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media prior to practice from Intermountain Health Performance Center.
news

Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 5 vs. Packers

Oct 06, 2023

NFL analyst and Raiders.com contributor Bucky Brooks breaks down strategies and standouts to watch for on the opposing side in Week 5.
gallery

Practice Photos: Friday 10.6.23

Oct 06, 2023

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center as the Silver and Black prepare for their Week 5 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
video

Trailer: A primetime battle at Allegiant Stadium | Raiders vs. Packers

Oct 06, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders face the Green Bay Packers in Week 5 at Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is at 5:15 p.m. PT
video

Jimmy Garoppolo on his status for Week 5 vs. Packers

Oct 06, 2023

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on facing the Green Bay Packers in Week 5, rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell and more.
news

Malosos listos para reflectores de lunes por la noche en casa

Oct 06, 2023

'Jimmy G' recibe luz verde para volver a la acción con los Raiders en horario estelar ante Green Bay
audio

Jimmy Garoppolo Presser - 10.6.23 | Week 5 vs. Packers | RPP

Oct 06, 2023

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo addresses the media ahead of the Raiders' Week 5 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
View All
Advertising