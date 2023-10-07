What They're Saying: Packers prepare to face the 'best in the league' in Davante Adams 

On WR Davante Adams

"I don't know if there is a lot to help against a player of that caliber. If he's not the best, he is certainly right there. Every time he goes out on the field, every snap, you better know where he's lined, you better have a plan for him because he can take over a game. We've seen it first-hand over the years and I think just some of the plays he's made this season through four games have been unbelievable but it doesn't ever surprise me because I've seen him do it for years. Just a guy that we've got a ton of respect for – not only the player, the person, the competitor – and we're going to have our hands full with him." - Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur

"It's going to be cool seeing him out there on the field. He was a great guy in this locker room, great teammate, and excited to get a chance to go out there and play against him and compete against him." - Packers DL Kenny Clark

"It's pretty evident he's the best in the league. He's just quick, I could go on and on but he's the best. I'm going to leave it at that" - Packers CB Jaire Alexander

"He's a special player. He does it every day at practice, he does it every day in the game and he's a guy that we're going to have to step up and handle business against him because he's a good player." - Packers QB Jordan Love

"He's definitely taught me a lot just within your pace to the game, how you can kind of go out there and play basketball, play freely. You don't have to be so robotic and then when the opportunity is there, when it presents itself go make that play that you been doing for your whole life. So, like you said, I'm a huge fan of him. I think he's one of the best in the game but you guys know that." - Packers RB Aaron Jones