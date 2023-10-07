What They're Saying: Packers prepare to face the 'best in the league' in Davante Adams 

The Raiders are set for a primetime meeting with the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. Take a look at what the Packers' players and coaches had to say about the Week 5 matchup.
On WR Davante Adams
"I don't know if there is a lot to help against a player of that caliber. If he's not the best, he is certainly right there. Every time he goes out on the field, every snap, you better know where he's lined, you better have a plan for him because he can take over a game. We've seen it first-hand over the years and I think just some of the plays he's made this season through four games have been unbelievable but it doesn't ever surprise me because I've seen him do it for years. Just a guy that we've got a ton of respect for – not only the player, the person, the competitor – and we're going to have our hands full with him." - Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur
"It's going to be cool seeing him out there on the field. He was a great guy in this locker room, great teammate, and excited to get a chance to go out there and play against him and compete against him." - Packers DL Kenny Clark
"It's pretty evident he's the best in the league. He's just quick, I could go on and on but he's the best. I'm going to leave it at that" - Packers CB Jaire Alexander
"He's a special player. He does it every day at practice, he does it every day in the game and he's a guy that we're going to have to step up and handle business against him because he's a good player." - Packers QB Jordan Love
"He's definitely taught me a lot just within your pace to the game, how you can kind of go out there and play basketball, play freely. You don't have to be so robotic and then when the opportunity is there, when it presents itself go make that play that you been doing for your whole life. So, like you said, I'm a huge fan of him. I think he's one of the best in the game but you guys know that." - Packers RB Aaron Jones
"I think he's one of the greatest to ever do it. I think he just is kind of in his own world out there in terms of on his own level. He does a lot of things that a lot of guys can't do." - Packers WR Christian Watson
On RB Josh Jacobs
"I think he's starting to find his groove. You saw it last week, he was able to break some tackles. This guy's got incredible balance. He's got incredible hands. He can make you miss and there's nothing he can't do. I think he is a guy that you have to have a plan for when you're approaching him in terms of how you want to tackle him." - Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur
"Great running back. He can do everything. He can do it all." - Packers DL Kenny Clark
On DE Maxx Crosby
"I just think it's his tenacity of which he plays the game. Obviously, he's incredibly talented but I don't know if I've ever seen a guy that works as hard as he does and can sustain that for 70 plays. He rarely comes out of the game and he's going to give you everything he has on every play. ... It's every play, he's relentless. If you think you have him blocked for a second and you let up, he ends up finding a way to swim you or maneuver around you and hit the quarterback. He is constantly hitting the quarterback, whether the quarterback's got the ball in his hands or not or he's just releasing it. This guy is a special player. He's one of the best players in this league." - Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur
On K Daniel Carlson:
"To compete all our lives and finally play in a game where we're actually wearing jerseys and competing against each other is going to be awesome, so really excited." - Packers K Anders Carlson
"I think it's some intentional fortitude to the player and what he's done. Tedious reparation of the simplest movements, I think is what really the whole battery is about. Him and AJ out there have been together a long time. ... I think the repetitions that they've had together, going through some adversity early in his career and being able to come back from that. Mental toughness being your best, regardless to the circumstance. I think he's learned how to master that as well. A lot of credit goes to him and his work ethic." - Packers assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia
View the best photos from practice as the Silver and Black prepare for their Week 5 matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.