Charles Woodson's spirit Woodson Bourbon Whiskey announces partnership with Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium

Aug 09, 2023 at 09:00 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Woodson_thumb_080923

HENDERSON, Nev. – Woodson Bourbon Whiskey, the award-winning spirit brand created by Raiders Alumnus and Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Woodson, today announced a historic partnership with the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium. Woodson Bourbon Whiskey will become the official bourbon of the Raiders, marking the first time that a pro football player's company has been the official spirit sponsor of an NFL franchise.

The agreement grants Woodson Bourbon Whiskey visibility within Allegiant Stadium, including a branded stadium bar located inside the Shift4 Club. Two specialty cocktails created by Allegiant Stadium's "Modern Mixologist," Tony Abou Ganim, will also be featured at the Raiders' home stadium including a Woodson signature cocktail featuring bourbon, bitters, and ginger.

"I used to jokingly say that Woodson Bourbon Whiskey was the official bourbon of Raider Nation but now I can say it with my chest. Woodson Bourbon Whiskey is the official bourbon of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium," said Woodson. "I want to thank Mark Davis, Sandra Douglass Morgan, the Raiders partnership team and the entire Raiders organization for giving Woodson Bourbon Whiskey the opportunity to be great! Go Raiders!"

"We are elated to partner with Charles Woodson and Woodson Whiskey," said Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan. "Charles is a Raiders legend, and we're looking forward to bringing Woodson Bourbon Whiskey to Raider Nation and our guests at Allegiant Stadium."

Woodson Bourbon Whiskey encourages everyone to drink responsibly.

Related Content

news

Las Vegas Raiders support Southern Nevada teachers, students through wide array of back-to-school events

In an effort to ensure students feel their best, the Silver and Black teamed up with local small businesses for the second straight year to cover the cost of back-to-school haircuts and beautician services.
news

Raiders present check to support Palo Verde athletic program

The presentation took place inside the school's cafeteria while members of the Palo Verde boys and girls flag football teams served lunch to teachers and staff.
news

Raiders announce new hires and promotions to executive leadership team

Working closely with President Sandra Douglass Morgan, this multidisciplinary, highly experienced group of professionals will help guide the future of the Raiders by cultivating a culture of excellence both on and off the field.
news

Raiders sign TE Jacob Hollister

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound tight end has appeared in 62 games with 12 starts and recorded 83 receptions for 707 yards and seven touchdowns.
news

Raiders sign LB Darius Harris and QB Chase Garbers

In corresponding moves, the Raiders have released TE O.J. Howard, T Justin Murray and waived LB Kana'I Mauga.
news

Raiders engage community during Training Camp

Team executives and staff including President Sandra Douglass Morgan, as well as Raiders Alumni and Raiderettes, were on hand to welcome and engage with the groups and thank them for attending.
news

Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium honor participating high school students at commencement of first Raiders Den program

The Raiders Den initiative invited aspiring entrepreneurs to pitch a product or business ideas they believe would positively impact the stadium. 
news

Raiders re-sign DT Kyle Peko

Additionally, the team has waived QB Chase Garbers and CB Ike Brown.
news

Raiders sign CB Marcus Peters

Peters enters his ninth NFL season and first with the Raiders after having spent the past four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens (2019-22). 
news

Raiders sign DE Isaac Rochell

Rochell, a 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive end, enters his seventh NFL season, originally being selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft. 
news

Las Vegas Raiders hold back-to-school event for local students at Intermountain Health Performance Center

Over 300 local elementary to high school students came to Raiders HQ for a back-to-school event aimed to equip students with essential supplies for the upcoming academic year.

Latest Content

news

Charles Woodson's spirit Woodson Bourbon Whiskey announces partnership with Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium

Aug 09, 2023

Woodson Bourbon Whiskey will become the official bourbon of the Raiders, marking the first time that a pro football player's company has been the official spirit sponsor of an NFL franchise.
news

Raiders' first unofficial depth chart of 2023

Aug 08, 2023

Take a look at the Silver and Black's unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers.
news

5 storylines heading into Raiders/49ers joint practices

Aug 08, 2023

Here's a few things to follow as the Silver and Black host the San Francisco 49ers for two joint practices this week.
audio

Introduciendo Las Noticias Raiders – El primer podcast en español de los Raiders

Aug 08, 2023

Por primera vez los Raiders producirán un podcast en español para llevarle la información del equipo directamente a la Raider Nation de habla hispana. Harry Ruiz conducirá el programa con actualizaciones semanales de los Malosos desde el cuartel general del equipo.
video

Coach Bricillo, Coach Turner, Coach Hardegree and Coach Schuplinski talk offense | 2023 Training Camp 

Aug 08, 2023

Offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo, pass game coordinator Scott Turner, tight ends coach Jerry Schuplinski and quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree address the media from Intermountain Health Performance Center.
audio

Coach Hardegree, Coach Bricillo, Coach Turner and Coach Schuplinski Media Scrum - 8.8.23 | RPP

Aug 08, 2023

Offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo, pass game coordinator Scott Turner, tight ends coach Jerry Schuplinski and quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree meet with the media during 2023 Training Camp.
video

Coach Leonard, Coach Pierce and Coach Simmons talk defense during 2023 Training Camp

Aug 08, 2023

Defensive line coach Rob Leonard, linebackers coach Antonio Pierce and defensive backs/pass game coordinator Jason Simmons address the media from Intermountain Health Performance Center.
audio

Coach Pierce, Coach Leonard and Coach Simmons Media Scrum - 8.8.23 | RPP

Aug 08, 2023

Defensive line coach Rob Leonard, linebackers coach Antonio Pierce and defensive backs/pass game coordinator Jason Simmons meet with the media during 2023 Training Camp.
news

What They're Saying: Analysts share thoughts on 2023 Training Camp

Aug 08, 2023

See what NFL Network analysts are saying about the Silver and Black through two weeks of camp.
gallery

Photos: Community Day at 2023 Training Camp

Aug 08, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted local non-profit organizations to enjoy practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
news

Las Vegas Raiders support Southern Nevada teachers, students through wide array of back-to-school events

Aug 07, 2023

In an effort to ensure students feel their best, the Silver and Black teamed up with local small businesses for the second straight year to cover the cost of back-to-school haircuts and beautician services.
news

Adam Plant Jr. in pursuit of making his hometown's NFL team

Aug 07, 2023

The former Bishop Gorman and UNLV standout has the rare opportunity to continue his football career in Las Vegas.
View All
Advertising