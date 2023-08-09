Charles Woodson's spirit Woodson Bourbon Whiskey announces partnership with Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium

HENDERSON, Nev. – Woodson Bourbon Whiskey, the award-winning spirit brand created by Raiders Alumnus and Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Woodson, today announced a historic partnership with the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium. Woodson Bourbon Whiskey will become the official bourbon of the Raiders, marking the first time that a pro football player's company has been the official spirit sponsor of an NFL franchise.

The agreement grants Woodson Bourbon Whiskey visibility within Allegiant Stadium, including a branded stadium bar located inside the Shift4 Club. Two specialty cocktails created by Allegiant Stadium's "Modern Mixologist," Tony Abou Ganim, will also be featured at the Raiders' home stadium including a Woodson signature cocktail featuring bourbon, bitters, and ginger.

"I used to jokingly say that Woodson Bourbon Whiskey was the official bourbon of Raider Nation but now I can say it with my chest. Woodson Bourbon Whiskey is the official bourbon of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium," said Woodson. "I want to thank Mark Davis, Sandra Douglass Morgan, the Raiders partnership team and the entire Raiders organization for giving Woodson Bourbon Whiskey the opportunity to be great! Go Raiders!"

"We are elated to partner with Charles Woodson and Woodson Whiskey," said Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan. "Charles is a Raiders legend, and we're looking forward to bringing Woodson Bourbon Whiskey to Raider Nation and our guests at Allegiant Stadium."