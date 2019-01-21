2018 Position Review: Specialists

Last, but not least, we've arrived at the specialists group.

In his first season as the Oakland Raiders Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia and his unit dealt with a lot of adversity. For the first half of the season, it felt like the Raiders had a new kicker every week, but the team finally found a solution with former Auburn Tiger Daniel Carlson.

Before Bisaccia and the rest of the Raiders coaching staff heads to Mobile, Ala., for the 2019 Senior Bowl, let's break down the final Position Review from the 2018 season.

Overview:

There were a lot of areas on the roster the Raiders that took time to gel, before eventually getting better, and I'd include the special teams group in that category as well. For most of the season, the Silver and Black featured a trio of rookies who were not only learning how to get comfortable with each other but were adjusting to the pressure and demands of the NFL stage as well.

After being selected by the Raiders of the fifth-round of the 2018 NFL Draft, punter Johnny Townsend experienced his fair share of highs and lows during his first NFL campaign, but Head Coach Jon Gruden continued to support the former Florida Gator throughout. Through the woes, Townsend showed that when he's on, he's on. Townsend averaged 43.2 yards per punt, and placed 17 within the 20-yard line during his first season as a Raider. The 23 year old has room for improvement, but that's to be expected with any rookie, and I'm sure Townsend will be dedicated to honing his craft this offseason.