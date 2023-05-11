Raiders sign fourth-round pick QB Aidan O'Connell 

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed fourth-round draft pick QB Aidan O'Connell, the club announced Thursday.
O'Connell, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound quarterback out of Purdue, was selected with the 135th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. O'Connell played in 33 games with 26 starts over five seasons (2018-22) at Purdue, completing 826-of-1,328 passes for 9,219 yards and 65 touchdowns.
A two-time All-Big Ten selection, O'Connell finished his career as the school's all-time leader in completion percentage (66.7), passer rating (141.8) and 500-yard passing games (two). His five career 400-yard passing games and 14 career 300-yard passing games rank second in Purdue history, trailing only Drew Brees.
In 2022, O'Connell earned second-team All-Big Ten honors after leading the Big Ten in passing yards per game (290.8) and completions per game (26.7), while ranking second in passing yards (3,490) and third in passing touchdowns (22). O'Connell ranked third in the FBS in 2019 by completion a school-record 71.8 percent of his passes.
A native of Long Grove, Ill., O'Connell attended Stevenson High School where he completed 183-of-297 passes for a school-record 2,741 yards and 26 touchdowns as a senior.
