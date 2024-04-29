An inside look at Brock Bowers' first day with the Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders' first-round pick and his parents boarded a non-stop, hour long flight from the Bay to Las Vegas the next day. His parents expressed their gratitude with the much shorter travel time to Las Vegas than Athens, Georgia, where their son won two national championships.

On a rare Friday morning with rain showers in the desert, the Bowers walked through the front door of Intermountain Health Performance Center for the first time. There to greet them was Head Coach Antonio Pierce, who then introduced the family to General Manager Tom Telesco and Assistant General Manager Champ Kelly.

As the Bowers walked back downstairs before lunch, Pierce was adamant the tight end make a quick pit stop by The Raider Image. He wanted to make sure he had enough new swag before he met Raider Nation for the first time. Bowers decided to go with a classic look, picking up a silver Starter Secret Weapon bomber jacket and a Raiders golf hat.

After lunch with the Raiders player engagement department, he addressed the media in person for the first time as a Raider. While keeping his answers short and sweet, he made it clear he's going to be all about ball in Vegas.

"Football has always kind of been in the back of my mind," the rookie said. "I remember watching NFL games on Sunday, Monday, and playing catch in the living room just watching games and being like, 'Man, I want to be there one day.' I think it all got kind of real after my freshman year in college and I was like, 'Man, I have a shot at this, to go do it and live out my dream.'