By The Numbers: Looking back at the stats from the Raiders' outstanding Thursday performance

After the Raiders' historic win over the Los Angeles Chargers, let's take a look at some of the key numbers behind the 42-point victory.
63
The Silver and Black put up franchise record numbers in their 63-21 win over the Chargers, surpassing the previous franchise record for most points scored in a game (59).
The Raiders also led 42-0 at half which is tied for the most points scored in a single half in franchise history.
8
Of the Raiders' nine touchdowns, eight of them were scored by different players. The Silver and Black are now the fourth team in league history to have eight different players find the end zone in a regular season or playoff game.
The team also scored on its first three drives. The last time the Raiders did so was in November 2015 against the Jets.
101
Wide receiver Davante Adams finished the night with 101 yards from his eight receptions and one touchdown. This marked his 41st career 100-yard game, which is the second-most in the NFL since he entered the league.
This season, Adams has 84 receptions for 968 yards and five touchdowns. His streak of six consecutive seasons with 80+ receptions is the second-longest active streak in the NFL.
44
Defensive tackle John Jenkins finished the game with one tackle, one pass defensed and one fumble return. The fumble, forced by defensive end Malcolm Koonce, resulted in Jenkins returning it 44 yards for his first career defensive touchdown.
According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Jenkins reached a top speed of 14.95 mph on the fumble return.
5
The Raiders totaled five takeaways on the night – the 16th time in franchise history the Raiders have totaled five takeaways in a game. Two of those takeaways resulted in defensive touchdowns – the Jenkins fumble return and a Jack Jones pick-six.
2
Two players found the end zone for the first time in their NFL careers on Thursday night.
Running back Zamir White was filling the role of an injured Josh Jacobs and scored his first career NFL touchdown on the opening drive – 1-yard run. White finished the night as the team's leading rusher with 69 rushing yards and the one touchdown on 17 attempts plus 16 receiving yards on three receptions.
Rookie wide receiver Tre Tucker also got in on the action as he didn't only notch his first career touchdown but his second as well. Tucker finished the night with three receptions for 59 yards and two touchdowns.
