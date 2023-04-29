Player Profile: Get to know DT Byron Young

The Silver and Black added strength and power to the defensive line by selection Alabama's Byron Young at No. 70.
Learn more about the defensive tackle below.
Name: Byron Young
Position: DT
Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 294 pounds
Hometown: Laurel, Mississippi
School: Alabama
1. After three seasons with Alabama, Young became a full-time starter in his senior season, posting 48 total tackles (20 solo), 5.5 tackles for loss and a career-high four sacks in 2022. His play as a disruptive lineman earned him First Team All-SEC accolades from the Associated Press.
"Young has the prototypical build that most NFL teams look for in an interior defensive lineman with a thick lower half and a strong upper half," wrote draft analyst Keith Sanchez of The Draft Network. "Young appears to have natural dominant strength that allows for him to be a plus-level run defender."
"Young's profile of being a physical prospect who can play well against the run will give him an opportunity to make an impact in the NFL on run downs," Sanchez added.
2. The 22-year-old could be a big contributor for the Silver and Black in stopping the run, having earned a 75.6 run-defense grade from Pro Football Focus. Many scouts have noted he has physicality ready for the pros.
"Young has decent length and is well-schooled at attacking blocks with good technical savvy. ... He's likely to fit into a rotational role early on but could develop into an average starter down the road," NFL analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in a scouting report.
3. Young will find some fellow Alabama alumni among his new teammates, including Josh Jacobs, O.J. Howard and Cam Sims. He is the sixth Alabama player to be drafted so far in this draft and is now the 20th defensive lineman drafted during Nick Saban's tenure, dating back to 2007, per AL.com.
With the 70th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders selected defensive tackle Byron Young.