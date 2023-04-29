Player Profile: Get to know DT Byron Young

Apr 28, 2023 at 07:51 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

The Silver and Black added strength and power to the defensive line by selection Alabama's Byron Young at No. 70.

Learn more about the defensive tackle below.

Name: Byron Young

Position: DT

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 294 pounds

Hometown: Laurel, Mississippi

School: Alabama

1. After three seasons with Alabama, Young became a full-time starter in his senior season, posting 48 total tackles (20 solo), 5.5 tackles for loss and a career-high four sacks in 2022. His play as a disruptive lineman earned him First Team All-SEC accolades from the Associated Press.

"Young has the prototypical build that most NFL teams look for in an interior defensive lineman with a thick lower half and a strong upper half," wrote draft analyst Keith Sanchez of The Draft Network. "Young appears to have natural dominant strength that allows for him to be a plus-level run defender."

"Young's profile of being a physical prospect who can play well against the run will give him an opportunity to make an impact in the NFL on run downs," Sanchez added.

2. The 22-year-old could be a big contributor for the Silver and Black in stopping the run, having earned a 75.6 run-defense grade from Pro Football Focus. Many scouts have noted he has physicality ready for the pros.

"Young has decent length and is well-schooled at attacking blocks with good technical savvy. ... He's likely to fit into a rotational role early on but could develop into an average starter down the road," NFL analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in a scouting report.

3. Young will find some fellow Alabama alumni among his new teammates, including Josh Jacobs, O.J. Howard and Cam Sims. He is the sixth Alabama player to be drafted so far in this draft and is now the 20th defensive lineman drafted during Nick Saban's tenure, dating back to 2007, per AL.com.

Draft Pick: DT Byron Young

With the 70th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders selected defensive tackle Byron Young.

DT Byron Young 3rd Round (70th Pick Overall) Alabama
1 / 10

DT Byron Young
3rd Round (70th Pick Overall)
Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
DT Byron Young 3rd Round (70th Pick Overall) Alabama
2 / 10

DT Byron Young
3rd Round (70th Pick Overall)
Alabama

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press
DT Byron Young 3rd Round (70th Pick Overall) Alabama
3 / 10

DT Byron Young
3rd Round (70th Pick Overall)
Alabama

Roger Steinman/Associated Press
DT Byron Young 3rd Round (70th Pick Overall) Alabama
4 / 10

DT Byron Young
3rd Round (70th Pick Overall)
Alabama

Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press
DT Byron Young 3rd Round (70th Pick Overall) Alabama
5 / 10

DT Byron Young
3rd Round (70th Pick Overall)
Alabama

Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press
DT Byron Young 3rd Round (70th Pick Overall) Alabama
6 / 10

DT Byron Young
3rd Round (70th Pick Overall)
Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
DT Byron Young 3rd Round (70th Pick Overall) Alabama
7 / 10

DT Byron Young
3rd Round (70th Pick Overall)
Alabama

Thomas Graning/Associated Press
DT Byron Young 3rd Round (70th Pick Overall) Alabama
8 / 10

DT Byron Young
3rd Round (70th Pick Overall)
Alabama

Thomas Graning/Associated Press
DT Byron Young 3rd Round (70th Pick Overall) Alabama
9 / 10

DT Byron Young
3rd Round (70th Pick Overall)
Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
DT Byron Young 3rd Round (70th Pick Overall) Alabama
10 / 10

DT Byron Young
3rd Round (70th Pick Overall)
Alabama

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Competition has brought the best out of Byron Young, coming from an SEC powerhouse to the Raiders

The former Alabama defender has played in a lot of big games in his collegiate career, with the desire to play in bigger ones in the NFL.

news

Player Profile: Get to know WR Tre Tucker

The receiver ranks fifth all-time in kickoff return average (24.93) and third in kickoff return yards (1,670) in the Cincinnati record books.

news

At pick No. 100, Raiders select WR Tre Tucker

The 5-foot-9, 182-pound receiver set career highs with 52 receptions for 672 yards in 2022 and started nine of 12 games played.

news

'It's time to get to work' for Raiders' newest tight end Michael Mayer

One of the most decorated tight ends in Notre Dame history is ready to hit the ground running in Las Vegas.

news

Raiders select DT Byron Young with the No. 70 pick

In four seasons with the Crimson Tide, Young totaled 130 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.

news

Player Profile: Get to know TE Michael Mayer

The Notre Dame tight end has already played under the bright lights of Allegiant Stadium, posting a season-high 118 receiving yards and two touchdowns in October's Shamrock Series against BYU.

news

Michael Mayer selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the 35th pick

The Las Vegas Raiders traded up in the second round to select the tight end out of Notre Dame.

news

The Raiders trade up to the 35th selection with the Indianapolis Colts

The Silver and Black traded their No. 38 and No. 141 picks to move up three selections.

news

Q&A: From flipping cars to Alaska fishing adventures, Tyree Wilson is a man of many interests

The Silver and Black's 2023 first-round pick from Texas Tech sat down for an exclusive interview with Raiders.com.

news

Raiders legend Raymond Chester to announce Silver and Black Day 2 pick

Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft gets underway at 4 p.m. PT on Friday and a familiar face will be taking the stage when the Raiders' pick is in.

news

Tyree Wilson hopes to bring 'relentless and disruptive' play to the Raiders

The Texas Tech defensive end is ready to "play wherever they need me to play" in Las Vegas.

Latest Content

news

Competition has brought the best out of Byron Young, coming from an SEC powerhouse to the Raiders

Apr 28, 2023

The former Alabama defender has played in a lot of big games in his collegiate career, with the desire to play in bigger ones in the NFL.

audio

Tre Tucker's Conference Call - Round 3 Selection | 2023 NFL Draft | RPP

Apr 28, 2023

Wide receiver Tre Tucker addresses the media following being drafted by the Silver and Black in the 2023 NFL Draft.

video

The Call: Byron Young gets the draft call from Dave Ziegler

Apr 28, 2023

Get a behind-the-scenes look as General Manager Dave Ziegler calls rookie defensive tackle Bryon Young to personally welcome him to the Silver and Black.

news

Player Profile: Get to know WR Tre Tucker

Apr 28, 2023

The receiver ranks fifth all-time in kickoff return average (24.93) and third in kickoff return yards (1,670) in the Cincinnati record books.

video

Highlights: Raiders select DT Byron Young | 2023 NFL Draft

Apr 28, 2023

Watch highlights from new Raiders defensive tackle Michael Mayer.

gallery

Draft Pick: WR Tre Tucker

Apr 28, 2023

With the 100th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders selected wide receiver Tre Tucker.

news

At pick No. 100, Raiders select WR Tre Tucker

Apr 28, 2023

The 5-foot-9, 182-pound receiver set career highs with 52 receptions for 672 yards in 2022 and started nine of 12 games played.

video

The Call: Dave Ziegler and Coach McDaniels welcome Michael Mayer to the Raiders

Apr 28, 2023

Get a behind-the-scenes look as General Manager Dave Ziegler and Head Coach Josh McDaniels call rookie tight end Michael Mayer to tell him he will wear Silver and Black.

news

Player Profile: Get to know DT Byron Young

Apr 28, 2023

Young is the sixth Alabama player to be drafted so far in the 2023 Draft and is now the 20th defensive lineman drafted during Nick Saban's tenure.

audio

Byron Young's Conference Call - Round 3 Selection | 2023 NFL Draft | RPP

Apr 28, 2023

Defensive tackle Byron Young addresses the media following being drafted by the Silver and Black in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

'It's time to get to work' for Raiders' newest tight end Michael Mayer

Apr 28, 2023

One of the most decorated tight ends in Notre Dame history is ready to hit the ground running in Las Vegas.

gallery

Draft Pick: DT Byron Young

Apr 28, 2023

With the 70th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders selected defensive tackle Byron Young.

View All
Advertising