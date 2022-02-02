Celebration of the life of John Madden set for February 14

The Madden Family has announced that there will be a public memorial in celebration of John Madden's life on Monday, February 14th at 5:30 pm PST at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California. It had been previously announced for February 15th, but the Coliseum has been secured for one more Monday Night Football event!
Tickets will be sold via Ticketmaster and will go on sale later this week. All proceeds will be directed to Madden Charities for the benefit of the John Madden Foundation to provide educational opportunities for the youth of Oakland. Details can be found on the RingCentral Coliseum website.
