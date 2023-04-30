Dave Ziegler reflects on 2023 NFL Draft and newest Raiders

Apr 29, 2023 at 05:50 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Dave Ziegler has completed his second NFL Draft as the Las Vegas Raiders GM.

Things seemed to fall in place for the Raiders, with cohesion flowing from Ziegler to Head Coach Josh McDaniels to throughout the coaching staff and scouting department. This year's draft was not only a celebration for the young men whose lives changed in an instant, but a culmination of extensive work for the front office.

The Raiders GM believed the synergy was high between the Silver and Black staff.

"We felt like we had more time and we did have more time just to work through the process from the very beginning," Ziegler said during his post-draft press conference. "What I mean by that is, last year, everything was much more rushed.

"At this time last year, he was still trying to teach the coaches, implementing the offensive system and the defensive system. There was more time needed to be spent, for him, with the coaching staff and with the players, OTAs and things like that. ... There was a lot more time we were able to spend and he was able to spend on the draft process. More clarity, more thoroughness I would say, for us. The communication between him and myself is always very good, but it was just a smoother process."

Related Links

The Raiders have a lot to be excited about, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Of their nine draft selections, six were defenders – including first-round pick Tyree Wilson from Texas Tech and national champions Byron Young from Alabama and Christopher Smith II from Georgia.

"There was a defensive focus going in or a hope, I would say, that I was going to be a defensive focus, but you really never know how the board's going to go and players you're going to lose out on," said Ziegler. "There was a player or two that we were targeting that did get picked a couple picks before we were going to take them a time or two."

On the offensive side of the ball, tight end Michael Mayer and receiver Tre Tucker were taken in the second and third rounds, while Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell was the sole offensive player selected by the Raiders on Day 3. O'Connell was a prospect Ziegler had his eye on since midseason of 2022, with McDaniels aligning on the same vision.

"The one thing about quarterbacks that you don't get to see if you're just watching tape or if you're just watching games, I'd say over 50 percent of their success rate is really about what they're made of from the neck up," Ziegler said of evaluating O'Connell. "Intelligence, ability to process, those type of intangibles, leadership. Felt like he has a lot of those different intangible qualities that we think are really, really important to have any chance to be successful in the league at quarterback."

"Also liked the tape, to be honest with you," continued Ziegler. "I watched him at the end of October. I walked down to Josh … and said, 'When you watch this kid, this is going to be a guy that you like.' A lot of the things that he did at Purdue, some of the things that he showed – there's areas to grow into – but he showed a lot of the things we wanted from the quarterback position."

While the 2023 NFL Draft is now in the books, there's still a lot more work to be done in the building. The Silver and Black now turn their attention to bringing in their draft picks and soon-to-be-signed undrafted free agents for rookie minicamp. The hope is the coaching staff can now build up the rookie class as quickly as possible into the framework of the 2023 roster.

"Excited to move forward," Ziegler said. "Excited about the last three days, excited for the future here and what we have going on."

Photos: Sights of the 2023 NFL Draft

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the 2023 NFL Draft.

Draft signage around Kansas City the day before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft.
1 / 34

Draft signage around Kansas City the day before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Draft signage around Kansas City the day before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft.
2 / 34

Draft signage around Kansas City the day before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Draft signage around Kansas City the day before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft.
3 / 34

Draft signage around Kansas City the day before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders fan prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
4 / 34

A Las Vegas Raiders fan prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders fan prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
5 / 34

A Las Vegas Raiders fan prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Maddie, Vicky, Audrey and Camryn prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
6 / 34

Raiderettes Maddie, Vicky, Audrey and Camryn prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Texas running back Bijan Robinson prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
7 / 34

Texas running back Bijan Robinson prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
8 / 34

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
9 / 34

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
10 / 34

Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks with NFL Network's Rich Eisen on stage prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
11 / 34

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks with NFL Network's Rich Eisen on stage prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Steve Luciano/Associated Press
Fans gather prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
12 / 34

Fans gather prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press
Fans at the stage prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
13 / 34

Fans at the stage prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell kicks off the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
14 / 34

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell kicks off the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
15 / 34

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
16 / 34

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Singer Oleta Adams performs "Lift Every Voice and Sing" prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
17 / 34

Singer Oleta Adams performs "Lift Every Voice and Sing" prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press
Draft prospects stand on stage prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
18 / 34

Draft prospects stand on stage prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels in the draft room on Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
19 / 34

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels in the draft room on Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler in the draft room on Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
20 / 34

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler in the draft room on Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Assistant General Manager Champ Kelly in the draft room on Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
21 / 34

Las Vegas Raiders Assistant General Manager Champ Kelly in the draft room on Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson after being selected 7th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2023 NFL Draft.
22 / 34

Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson after being selected 7th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2023 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson after being selected 7th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2023 NFL Draft.
23 / 34

Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson after being selected 7th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2023 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson after being selected 7th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2023 NFL Draft.
24 / 34

Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson after being selected 7th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2023 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson after being selected 7th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2023 NFL Draft.
25 / 34

Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson after being selected 7th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2023 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Signage stating the Las Vegas Raiders are on the clock during the 2023 NFL Draft.
26 / 34

Signage stating the Las Vegas Raiders are on the clock during the 2023 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks with active duty service members prior to kicking off the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
27 / 34

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks with active duty service members prior to kicking off the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels in the draft room on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
28 / 34

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels in the draft room on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler in the draft room on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
29 / 34

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler in the draft room on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Raymond Chester announces Alabama defensive tackle Byron Young as the 70th overall pick for the Raiders during the 2023 NFL draft.
30 / 34

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Raymond Chester announces Alabama defensive tackle Byron Young as the 70th overall pick for the Raiders during the 2023 NFL draft.

Steve Luciano/Associated Press
Motley Crue lead singer Vince Neil performs during the second day of the 2023 NFL Draft.
31 / 34

Motley Crue lead singer Vince Neil performs during the second day of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press
Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx and guitarist John 5 perform during the second day of the 2023 NFL Draft.
32 / 34

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx and guitarist John 5 perform during the second day of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press
Motley Crue performs during the second day of the 2023 NFL Draft.
33 / 34

Motley Crue performs during the second day of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Steve Luciano/Associated Press
Motley Crue lead singer Vince Neil performs during the second day of the 2023 NFL Draft.
34 / 34

Motley Crue lead singer Vince Neil performs during the second day of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Introducing the Raiders' 2023 Draft Class

Nine players heard their names called by the Las Vegas Raiders. Here's everything you need to know.

news

Player Profile: Get to know DT Nesta Jade Silvera

The defensive tackle was a member of the National Team in the Reese's Senior Bowl, coached by Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

news

DT Nesta Jade Silvera selected by the Raiders at No. 231

The defensive tackle totaled 62 solo tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in five seasons between Miami and Arizona State.

news

Player Profile: Get to know LB Amari Burney

It will be a family reunion for Burney once he arrives to Las Vegas as his cousin, Brandon Facyson, signed with the Silver and Black this offseason

news

Aidan O'Connell patiently waited his turn to shine at Purdue, ultimately paying off in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Raiders' 135th pick worked his way up from being a walk-on to All-Big Ten selection.

news

Raiders select LB Amari Burney in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft

The 203rd pick started all 13 games, totaling 41 solo tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks and two interceptions.

news

Player Profile: Get to know S Christopher Smith II

Smith has made some big plays in this collegiate career, including picking off No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young in the 2022 National Championship.

news

Raiders trade with Jets up to No. 170, select S Christopher Smith II

The Raiders move up to select the All-American safety from the Georgia Bulldogs.

news

Jakorian Bennett focused on doing everything to be 'the best version of myself'

The Maryland cornerback made an impression on the Raiders at the Senior Bowl.

news

Player Profile: Get to know QB Aidan O'Connell

O'Connell began his career at Purdue as a walk-on but finished as the school's all-time leader in completion percentage (66.7 percent).

news

Raiders trade up to No. 135 to select QB Aidan O'Connell

The Raiders flip the 144th and 214th pick to the New England Patriots to select the Purdue quarterback.

Latest Content

news

Dave Ziegler reflects on 2023 NFL Draft and newest Raiders

Apr 29, 2023

The Raiders GM expressed his excitement to move forward with their new draft class.

video

Dave Ziegler recaps 2023 NFL Draft: 'Excited about the last three days'

Apr 29, 2023

General Manager Dave Ziegler addresses the media to recap the 2023 NFL Draft.

audio

Dave Ziegler wraps up 2023 NFL Draft | RPP

Apr 29, 2023

General Manager Dave Ziegler addresses the media to recap the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Introducing the Raiders' 2023 Draft Class

Apr 29, 2023

Nine players heard their names called by the Las Vegas Raiders. Here's everything you need to know.

audio

Nesta Jade Silvera's Conference Call - Round 7 Selection | 2023 NFL Draft | RPP

Apr 29, 2023

Defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera addresses the media following being drafted by the Silver and Black in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Player Profile: Get to know DT Nesta Jade Silvera

Apr 29, 2023

The defensive tackle was a member of the National Team in the Reese's Senior Bowl, coached by Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

video

Watch: Raiders select DT Nesta Jade Silvera with No. 231 pick in 2023 Draft

Apr 29, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders select defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera in Round 7 of the 2023 NFL Draft with the No. 231 overall pick.

gallery

Draft Pick: DT Nesta Jade Silvera

Apr 29, 2023

With the 231st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera.

news

DT Nesta Jade Silvera selected by the Raiders at No. 231

Apr 29, 2023

The defensive tackle totaled 62 solo tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in five seasons between Miami and Arizona State.

news

Player Profile: Get to know LB Amari Burney

Apr 29, 2023

It will be a family reunion for Burney once he arrives to Las Vegas as his cousin, Brandon Facyson, signed with the Silver and Black this offseason

audio

Amari Burney's Conference Call - Round 6 Selection | 2023 NFL Draft | RPP

Apr 29, 2023

Linebacker Amari Burney addresses the media following being drafted by the Silver and Black in the 2023 NFL Draft.

video

Highlights: Raiders select LB Amari Burney | 2023 NFL Draft

Apr 29, 2023

Watch highlights from new Raiders linebacker Amari Burney.

View All
Advertising