Introducing the Raiders' 2023 Draft Class

The 2023 NFL Draft is officially wrapped, and nine players heard their names called by the Las Vegas Raiders.
Here's a recap of the Silver and Black's 2023 NFL Draft.
Round 1
No. 7 overall pick: Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech
- Raiders select Tyree Wilson with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft
- Player Profile: Get to know DE Tyree Wilson
- Social Reactions: The Silver and Black welcome Tyree Wilson to Las Vegas
- Tyree Wilson hopes to bring 'relentless and disruptive' play to the Raiders
- Bucky Brooks on DE Tyree Wilson: 'This is what a Raider defensive lineman should look like'
- Tyree Wilson: 'I'm excited to be a Raider'
- Q&A: From flipping cars to Alaska fishing adventures, Tyree Wilson is a man of many interests
- Photos: DE Tyree Wilson
Round 2
No. 35 overall pick: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
- Michael Mayer selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the 35th pick
- Player Profile: Get to know TE Michael Mayer
- Michael Mayer's Conference Call - Round 2 Selection
- NFLN: Breaking down Michael Mayer's college highlights
- 'It's time to get to work' for Raiders' newest tight end Michael Mayer
- The Call: Dave Ziegler and Coach McDaniels welcome Michael Mayer to the Raiders
- Photos: TE Michael Mayer
Round 3
No. 70 overall: Byron Young, DT, Alabama
No. 100 overall: Tre Tucker, WR, Cincinnati
Round 4
No. 104 overall: Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland
- Raiders select CB Jakorian Bennett with the No. 104 pick
- Player Profile: Get to know Jakorian Bennett
- Jakorian Bennett's Conference Call - Round 4 Selection
- NFLN: Jakorian Bennett runs 4.30 40-yard dash at 2023 Combine
- Jakorian Bennett focused on doing everything to be 'the best version of myself'
- Photos: CB Jakorian Bennett
No. 135 overall: Aidan O'Connell, QB, Purdue
Round 5
No. 170 overall: Christopher Smith II, S, Georgia
Round 6
No. 203 overall: Amari Burney, LB, Florida
Round 7
No. 231 overall: Nesta Jade Silvera, DT, Arizona State
Get a behind-the-scenes look at the 2023 NFL Draft.