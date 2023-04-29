Introducing the Raiders' 2023 Draft Class

Apr 29, 2023 at 04:30 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff
Draft Recap_psd1920x1080

The 2023 NFL Draft is officially wrapped, and nine players heard their names called by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Here's a recap of the Silver and Black's 2023 NFL Draft.

Round 1

No. 7 overall pick: Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech

wilson-de-headshot-quick-draft-night-23

Tyree Wilson

#-- DE

  • Height: 6-6
  • Weight: 271 lbs
  • College: Texas Tech

Round 2

No. 35 overall pick: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

mayer-headshot-draft-23

Michael Mayer

#-- TE

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 265 lbs
  • College: Notre Dame

Round 3

No. 70 overall: Byron Young, DT, Alabama

young-headshot-alabama-23

Byron Young

#-- DT

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 297 lbs
  • College: Alabama

No. 100 overall: Tre Tucker, WR, Cincinnati

trea-tucker-headshot-2023-draft

Tre Tucker

#-- WR

  • Height: 5-9
  • Weight: 187 lbs
  • College: Cincinnati

Round 4

No. 104 overall: Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland

bennett-headshot-2023-draft

Jakorian Bennett

#-- CB

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 195 lbs
  • College: Maryland

No. 135 overall: Aidan O'Connell, QB, Purdue

aidan-oconnell-hadshot-draft-23

Aidan O'Connell

#-- QB

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 212 lbs
  • College: Purdue

Round 5

No. 170 overall: Christopher Smith II, S, Georgia

smith-headshot-draft-georgia

Christopher Smith II

#-- S

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 188 lbs
  • College: Georgia

Round 6

No. 203 overall: Amari Burney, LB, Florida

armani-burny-headshot-2023-draft

Amari Burney

#-- LB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 233 lbs
  • College: Florida

Round 7

No. 231 overall: Nesta Jade Silvera, DT, Arizona State

nesta-headshot-draft-2023

Nesta Jade Silvera

#-- DT

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 307 lbs
  • College: Arizona State

Photos: Sights of the 2023 NFL Draft

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the 2023 NFL Draft.

Draft signage around Kansas City the day before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft.
1 / 34

Draft signage around Kansas City the day before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Draft signage around Kansas City the day before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft.
2 / 34

Draft signage around Kansas City the day before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Draft signage around Kansas City the day before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft.
3 / 34

Draft signage around Kansas City the day before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders fan prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
4 / 34

A Las Vegas Raiders fan prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders fan prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
5 / 34

A Las Vegas Raiders fan prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Maddie, Vicky, Audrey and Camryn prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
6 / 34

Raiderettes Maddie, Vicky, Audrey and Camryn prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Texas running back Bijan Robinson prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
7 / 34

Texas running back Bijan Robinson prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
8 / 34

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
9 / 34

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
10 / 34

Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks with NFL Network's Rich Eisen on stage prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
11 / 34

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks with NFL Network's Rich Eisen on stage prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Steve Luciano/Associated Press
Fans gather prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
12 / 34

Fans gather prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press
Fans at the stage prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
13 / 34

Fans at the stage prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell kicks off the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
14 / 34

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell kicks off the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
15 / 34

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
16 / 34

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Singer Oleta Adams performs "Lift Every Voice and Sing" prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
17 / 34

Singer Oleta Adams performs "Lift Every Voice and Sing" prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press
Draft prospects stand on stage prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
18 / 34

Draft prospects stand on stage prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels in the draft room on Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
19 / 34

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels in the draft room on Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler in the draft room on Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
20 / 34

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler in the draft room on Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Assistant General Manager Champ Kelly in the draft room on Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
21 / 34

Las Vegas Raiders Assistant General Manager Champ Kelly in the draft room on Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson after being selected 7th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2023 NFL Draft.
22 / 34

Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson after being selected 7th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2023 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson after being selected 7th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2023 NFL Draft.
23 / 34

Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson after being selected 7th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2023 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson after being selected 7th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2023 NFL Draft.
24 / 34

Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson after being selected 7th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2023 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson after being selected 7th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2023 NFL Draft.
25 / 34

Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson after being selected 7th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2023 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Signage stating the Las Vegas Raiders are on the clock during the 2023 NFL Draft.
26 / 34

Signage stating the Las Vegas Raiders are on the clock during the 2023 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks with active duty service members prior to kicking off the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
27 / 34

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks with active duty service members prior to kicking off the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels in the draft room on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
28 / 34

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels in the draft room on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler in the draft room on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
29 / 34

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler in the draft room on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Raymond Chester announces Alabama defensive tackle Byron Young as the 70th overall pick for the Raiders during the 2023 NFL draft.
30 / 34

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Raymond Chester announces Alabama defensive tackle Byron Young as the 70th overall pick for the Raiders during the 2023 NFL draft.

Steve Luciano/Associated Press
Motley Crue lead singer Vince Neil performs during the second day of the 2023 NFL Draft.
31 / 34

Motley Crue lead singer Vince Neil performs during the second day of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press
Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx and guitarist John 5 perform during the second day of the 2023 NFL Draft.
32 / 34

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx and guitarist John 5 perform during the second day of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press
Motley Crue performs during the second day of the 2023 NFL Draft.
33 / 34

Motley Crue performs during the second day of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Steve Luciano/Associated Press
Motley Crue lead singer Vince Neil performs during the second day of the 2023 NFL Draft.
34 / 34

Motley Crue lead singer Vince Neil performs during the second day of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press
