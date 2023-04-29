Player Profile: Get to know DT Nesta Jade Silvera

Apr 29, 2023 at 03:46 PM
The Raiders closed out their 2023 draft class with seventh-round selection Nesta Jade Silvera.

Learn more about the Sun Devil below.

1. Silvera, a Florida native, spent four seasons at Miami before transferring to Arizona State for his final season. In 2022, he tied for first on the team in tackles for loss (4.5) and fourth in tackles (56). He appeared in all 12 games for the Sun Devils, starting 10.

"Interior plugger set for duties as a nose tackle in a 4-3 front," wrote NFL analyst Lance Zierlein. "Silvera is fairly nimble and can get into blockers quickly. He plays with knockback power and can hold his ground against single blockers. ... Silvera has talent and is very active."

2. Ahead of transferring to ASU, Silvera was ranked as the No. 3 defensive lineman transfer prospect in the country after playing in 41 games at Miami. He became a starter for the Hurricanes in his junior season and earned Honorable Mention All-ACC honors that same year.

3. He was a member of the National Team in the Reese's Senior Bowl, coached by Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. The defensive tackle contributed a tackle in the 27-10 victory.

With the 231st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera.

