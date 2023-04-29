Tre Tucker brings multidimensional skill set to the Raiders

Wide receiver Tre Tucker has the reputation of playing bigger than his size, which was the main attractor for the Silver and Black to select him with the 100th pick.
The Cincinnati Bearcat brings speed and toughness to the Raiders receiving corps, with much versatility. Tucker thrived as a special teams returner and gunner – with 1,426 yards and eight touchdowns, plus 1,670 yards and two touchdowns as a kick returner and nine solo tackles on special teams.
The more you can do mentality will be an asset to an already exceptional receiving room led by Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow and recent free agent signing Jakobi Meyers.
"The people that they have out there are great receivers, but as far as me, I think I'm just an all-around, well-rounded receiver," said Turner. "I don't know my role yet, but I'm just open to doing whatever the team needs me to, whether that's running down and covering kicks, could be anything. I'm just happy to be a Raider."
Turner attributes his toughness to being a high school wrestler. Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler was familiar with Tucker's background, considering they both hail from the Akron, Ohio, area.
"It's unique. ... There's a level of toughness you have to have to be a wrestler," Ziegler said of the third-round pick. "I think that's one thing that Tre has, yeah he's a smaller guy but he plays bigger and he plays with an edge. I think a lot of toughness comes from wrestling. He also has good balance and agility when you watch him and if you've watched any good wrestlers, that's one thing wrestlers are able to do.
"Plays with leverage, has agility, has balance and I think it's a unique thing for a receiver you don't often see those two things attached."
Tucker has also benefited from being surrounded by NFL talent at Cincinnati – including Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Coby Bryant and reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Sauce Gardner from the New York Jets. Tucker and the Bearcats went 13-1 with an AAC Championship and College Football Playoffs appearance in 2021.
While still remaining close with his former teammates, he revealed the best advice he's received from them going through the draft process: "I would say just staying humble.
"No one knows anything. It's just kind of a 'go by feel' thing. So, just staying humble and understanding if you do get picked, if you don't get picked, the goal is still the same which is to come in the door, work with your head down and no matter what your situation is just keep working."
