Q&A: From flipping cars to Alaska fishing adventures, Tyree Wilson is a man of many interests

No. 7 overall pick Tyree Wilson arrived to Las Vegas on Friday morning to acquaint himself with his new team.
The former Texas Tech edge rusher was back in Raiders HQ for the first time since his Top 30 visit. Now weeks later, he's no longer a guest in Intermountain Health Performance Center, but will call it home.
In the middle of touring the facility, meeting new teammates and coaches and his first press conference with Las Vegas media, Wilson made time for an exclusive interview with Raiders.com's Levi Edwards to talk about some of his interests on and off the field.
Levi Edwards: I know you have a fascination for cars. How did that come about?
Tyree Wilson: Growing up around my grandpa and stepdad, they always messed around with cars. When I got my first vehicle in high school I used to just flip them and buy new ones and make profit off of them. That's how I got into cars.
LE: Now that you're in the NFL, what's your dream car you'd want to own?
TW: I really don't have a dream car. Whatever car is fit for the moment. I feel like I wouldn't want to stick with just one car, I would always change it up. I just love cars. There's not a certain car that I would want to get right now.
LE: Even though you were raised in Texas, you were born in Anchorage, Alaska.
TW: Yeah, and I still have family in Alaska.
LE: When you go back to visit family, what's your favorite thing to do?
TW: Probably fishing on the Kenai River.
LE: What's the biggest fish you've caught on the Kenai River?
TW: Just a trout.
LE: Texas is obviously notorious for great barbecue. What's your go-to BBQ spot and order back home?
TW: Country Tavern in Kilgore, Texas, and I'm going with a large rib plate.
LE: Who are some of your favorite pass rushers from the state of Texas?
TW: That's a hard question. Myles Garrett is from Texas, Maxx Crosby is from Texas and Von Miller is from Texas. Those are three pretty good ones right there.
LE: Is it surreal to go from being a West Rusk Raider in high school, to a Texas Tech Red Raider in college, to now a Las Vegas Raider in the NFL?
TW: I feel like it's meant to be. I feel like it was all in God's plan.
