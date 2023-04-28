Social Reactions: The Silver and Black welcome Tyree Wilson to Las Vegas

Apr 27, 2023 at 08:36 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

news

Tyree Wilson hopes to bring 'relentless and disruptive' play to the Raiders

The Texas Tech defensive end is ready to "play wherever they need me to play" in Las Vegas.

news

Quick Hits: Dave Ziegler and Champ Kelly recap Day 1 of the 2023 Draft

Read through for some of the best quotes from Thursday night's media availability.

news

Player Profile: Get to know DE Tyree Wilson

Learn more about the Silver and Black's newest addition.

news

Raiders select Tyree Wilson with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

The 6-foot-6, 275-pounder has a lot to offer, with 69 solo tackles, 29.0 tackles for loss, and 15.5 sacks in three seasons at Texas Tech.

news

Raiders 2023 Draft Preview: How to watch, draft order and more

Everything you need to know ahead of the NFL Draft, which begins April 27.

news

Raiders 2023 Mock Draft Tracker 12.0: The pick is (almost) in

With the draft starting tomorrow, take a look at the final projections from top analysts.

news

What did analysts say in pre-draft scouting reports of these current Raiders?

A look at NFL.com's pre-draft analysis and scouting reports on a few Silver and Black stars of today.

news

Rhett Lewis' 7-round Raiders mock draft

The full boat for the Silver and Black – all 12 picks – projected by NFL Network host and Raiders.com contributor Rhett Lewis.

news

Dave Ziegler and staff using 'pressure' as motivation while preparing for the NFL Draft

The Raiders GM made it clear Friday that he's leaving no stone unturned when looking at who to select next week.

news

An updated look at the Las Vegas Raiders' full 2023 NFL Draft order

The Silver and Black have 12 picks for the upcoming draft in Kansas City.

news

Raiders fan and breast cancer survivor to announce a Day 3 pick at 2023 NFL Draft

The NFL is celebrating inspirational fans all over the globe during the draft, with one Silver and Black fan getting the chance to announce a selection.

audio

Round 1 officially in the books as Tyree Wilson is the newest Raider | UFR

Apr 27, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal and Eric Allen share their immediate thoughts on the selection of rookie defensive end Tyree Wilson on this edition of Upon Further Review.

news

Tyree Wilson hopes to bring 'relentless and disruptive' play to the Raiders

Apr 27, 2023

The Texas Tech defensive end is ready to "play wherever they need me to play" in Las Vegas.

news

Quick Hits: Dave Ziegler and Champ Kelly recap Day 1 of the 2023 Draft

Apr 27, 2023

Read through for some of the best quotes from Thursday night's media availability.

video

Dave Ziegler and Champ Kelly on selecting Tyree Wilson | 2023 NFL Draft

Apr 27, 2023

General Manager Dave Ziegler and Assistant General Manager Champ Kelly address the media to recap Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft and discuss selecting defensive end Tyree Wilson.

audio

Dave Ziegler and Champ Kelly Presser - Day 1 Recap | 2023 NFL Draft

Apr 27, 2023

General Manager Dave Ziegler and Assistant General Manager Champ Kelly address the media following Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

video

The Call: Tyree Wilson finds out he's a Raider from Dave Ziegler and Coach McDaniels

Apr 27, 2023

Get a behind-the-scenes look as General Manager Dave Ziegler and Head Coach Josh McDaniels call rookie defensive end Tyree Wilson to tell him he will be a Raider.

news

Social Reactions: The Silver and Black welcome Tyree Wilson to Las Vegas

Apr 27, 2023

Players and media personalities around the league took to Twitter to congratulate the newest Raider.

audio

Tyree Wilson's Conference Call - Round 1 Selection | 2023 NFL Draft | RPP

Apr 27, 2023

Defensive end Tyree Wilson addresses the media from the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.

news

Player Profile: Get to know DE Tyree Wilson

Apr 27, 2023

Learn more about the Silver and Black's newest addition.

video

Highlights: Raiders select DE Tyree Wilson | 2023 NFL Draft

Apr 27, 2023

Watch highlights from new Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson.

video

Bucky Brooks on DE Tyree Wilson: 'This is what a Raider defensive lineman should look like'

Apr 27, 2023

NFL Network's Bucky Brooks reacts to defensive end Tyree Wilson being drafted by the Raiders.

video

Watch: Raiders select Tyree Wilson with No. 7 pick in the 2023 Draft

Apr 27, 2023

Watch as defensive end Tyree Wilson is selected with the No. 7 overall pick by the Las Vegas Raiders.

